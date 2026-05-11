Soccer

Teenager Jaden Umeh withdrawn from Ireland squad for Grenada friendly

18-year-old to remain with Benfica under-19 side as they look to qualify for Uefa Youth League

Jaden Umeh will remain with Benfica and misses Ireland's training camp in Murcia. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Jaden Umeh will remain with Benfica and misses Ireland's training camp in Murcia. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Mon May 11 2026 - 15:201 MIN READ

Striker Jaden Umeh has been withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday’s friendly against Grenada to play his part in Benfica’s bid for Uefa Youth League qualification.

The 18-year-old from Cork had been called up to the senior set-up for the first time for the ongoing training camp in Murcia, but will now remain with his club’s under-19s after results in the Portuguese league at the weekend left them still to secure their place in next season’s competition.

The highly rated teenager scored twice for Benfica under-19s in their 6-2 victory over UD Leiria on Sunday.

Ireland head coach Heimír Hallgrimsson said: “We knew beforehand that this was a possibility, even if it was unlikely.

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“It is unlucky for him that the results went that way, as we were looking forward to working with him, but we understand the club’s position and will have to wait for a future window to bring him into the environment.”

A squad comprised largely of players from Championship and League One clubs not involved in the playoffs will play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Real Murcia B on Tuesday before the clash with Grenada at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Saturday evening.

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