Spurs and Peppa Pig: Tottenham’s strangest season takes another turn

It has, you’ll have noticed, been a difficult old season for Spurs, the threat of relegation looming large. At times like this, especially in the closing stages of an agonisingly awful campaign, supporters need all the pick-me-ups they can muster. And fair dues to Spurs, they have provided one for their faithful – they have launched a “marketing collaboration” with Peppa Pig.

Baseball caps, bucket hats, scarves and schoolbags festooned with Spurs’ crest and Peppa Pig characters, you can buy them all in the club shop, perhaps the most common reaction to the announcement from supporters: “Is this for real?”

But, as has been pointed out, Spurs have won every single one of their games (two) since signing Peppa. You can insert your own gags here about their transfer work.

Spurs and Peppa Pig

A goalkeeper, an own goal and awkward questions in Panama

Panamanian goalkeeper José Calderón has had 16 clubs in just over 20 years, so there’s a bit of wanderlust about the fella. And there’s a very reasonable chance that he’ll be on the move again after an unfortunate incident at the end of a recent game for his latest club, Sporting San Miguelito.

Let’s just say, his own goal, which gave Alianza FC a 3-2 victory, was rather unusual, not least because he diverted the ball into his own net with his chest. The upshot is that the Panamanian Football League have launched an investigation into the incident, with accusations of match-fixing swirling in the air.

Escándalo en Panamá 🇵🇦



El minuto 90 con el 2-2 que clasificaba a Alianza FC, un centro sin peligro terminó en un insólito error de Calderón, quien no logró controlar el balón y lo ingresó dentro del arco para el 3-2. Los hinchas empezaron a acusarlo de un supuesto amaño pic.twitter.com/xVfgzE6wOj — Gime Osorio (@GimenaOsorio1) May 6, 2026

Calderón apologised for the goal, but insisted that it was “a strictly sporting error of an involuntary nature”.

“I categorically reject any attempt to link this play to conduct contrary to the integrity of the sport. I reserve the right to pursue the appropriate legal actions against any person who seeks to damage my honour and reputation.”

Who was he referring to? Well, it might possibly have been his team-mate Gustavo Herrera who took to social media after the game and somewhat hinted at his disappointment in his colleague.

“I’m naming names: José Calderón is a damn match-fixer ... a highly experienced player who once represented the country involved in this crap. Those who are tarnishing the sport should step aside and dedicate themselves to something else, and have the guts to admit what they’re doing.”

You’d guess Herrera won’t be providing a character reference to the investigative team.

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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Quote of the Week

“How s**t must you be, we’ve just scored a goal.” – Chelsea fans serenading the Liverpool faithful after they scored just their second goal in seven games at Anfield on Saturday.

Number: 70,000,000

That’s how many people have (allegedly) signed an online petition calling for Real Madrid to get rid of Kylian Mbappé. The way things are going there, you’d guess he contributed 69,000,000 of the signatures himself.

World of Mouth

“Sometimes I think football is taken too seriously. The news says: Iran did this, the Israelis did that, and by the way, Lennart Karl injured his muscle. All that’s missing is for that to be in first place.” – Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness suggesting a little bit of perspective is required when talking football matters.

“If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed.” – Yes, Donald Trump expressing some concern about the price of World Cup tickets.

“If somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring them a hot dog and a Coke.” – A chuckling Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Give us strength.

“I said after 35 minutes, Uefa must intervene. They need to call London: get both teams off the pitch and let the final be between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.” – How much did Wesley Sneijder enjoy that Champions League game between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid? Not a lot.

“Arteta deserves a statue – he simply doesn’t have any top players.” – Sneijder again, this time stopping short of lauding Arsenal’s quality.

“It looked like we were still in our nice hotel for the first five minutes. The start of the game was atrocious. Some of them have got to go, it’s been embarrassing.” – Apart from that, Wolves gaffer Rob Edwards was happy with his players after their 3-0 defeat by Brighton.

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