Marcus Rashford says goal that helped Barcelona seal title is ‘perfect way to end’

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team-mate Marcus Rashford. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

Marcus Rashford said scoring on the night Barcelona won La Liga by beating arch-rivals Real Madrid was “the perfect way to end”.

The forward is on loan from Manchester United having moved to Spain in the summer after falling out of favour with former boss Ruben Amorim.

But with former team-mate Michael Carrick currently in charge at Old Trafford and looking in pole position to be given the job permanently after leading the club back to the Champions League Rashford did not want to commit his future.

“This is the perfect way I want it to end. I’m very happy, I just want to enjoy today. I live in the moment. At the end of the season we will see,” he told ESPN.

“I came here to win and we do this so I’m very happy. It’s an incredible feeling.

“Over the season we deserved it, we were the best team. We had some bad moments but we always come back and fight to improve.”

Rashford scored a brilliant early free-kick in the 2-0 victory, with Ferran Torres adding the second after 18 minutes.

Jude Bellingham put the ball in the net for Real in the second half but it was ruled out for offside and the visitors were second best throughout the night.

Barca could have had more but Thibaut Courtois produced fine saves to deny Rashford and Torres.

The win lifted Barca 14 points clear at the top of the table with just three games to play and they could yet finish the season with 100 points.

Meanwhile, an emotional Hansi Flick celebrated guiding Barcelona ‌to their 29th La Liga title, hours after his father died overnight.

The German manager took his place on the sidelines ​at a soldout Camp Nou despite his personal tragedy, steering his side to a result that put Barca out of reach of their rivals with three matches to play.

Before ​kickoff, the stadium observed a minute’s silence in tribute. Broadcast images showed Flick in tears, ⁠comforted by members of his technical staff and players in a ‌poignant ‌moment ​that set an emotionally charged tone for the evening.

Hansi Flick, head coach of FC Barcelona. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty

On the pitch, Barcelona delivered the flourish to a campaign built ⁠on momentum, nerve and ​an unwavering commitment to attack, cementing ​Flick’s bond with a demanding fan base who have embraced his bold and ‌aggressive approach.

“It was a tough ​match and I’ll never forget this day,” an emotional Flick said to ⁠a packed Camp Nou during ⁠the title celebrations.

“I ​want to thank the squad and all the people who have supported us. The most important thing is that I’m very proud to have such a good team. Thank you for everything.”

The typically reserved manager kept his victory address concise amid the festivities, adding: “Thank you for that determination to fight in every match. I ‌really appreciate it.

“My team ⁠is fantastic and I’m delighted. I’m so proud of my players. It’s thrilling to be here with the fans, in a ‌Clasico, beating Real Madrid. Now I think we need to celebrate.”