Daizen Maeda’s brilliance takes Celtic past Rangers and puts Hearts on spot

Scottish Premiership: Celtic 3 (Yang 23, Maeda 53, 57) Rangers 1 (Moore 9)

This felt a hugely significant victory in the Scottish title race. Celtic require only two more of them to successfully defend the league. For Rangers manager Danny Röhl, yet another second-half capitulation will only increase murmurings about his capability of delivering success at Ibrox. Rangers will end this season trophyless and third in a two-horse race – remarkably, given the tens of millions spent on assembling their squad.

Celtic have moved to within a point and three goals of Hearts. Next stop for Martin O’Neill and his players is Motherwell on Wednesday evening. With Hearts hosting Falkirk at the same time, there is the increasing possibility of the title being decided when the Edinburgh club visit Celtic Park on Saturday. Supporters of Celtic and Hearts are likely to have run out of fingernails by then.

Celtic anxiety here was confined to a first-half spell. Mikey Moore had sent Rangers in front, the Tottenham loanee pouncing after Youssef Chermiti’s shot was blocked into his path. Impatience was rising among the home support as Yang Hyun-jun pulled Celtic level. Yang met an Arne Engels cutback, with Rangers appealing in vain for offside against Benjamin Nygren.

The teams traded chances for the remainder of the first period but it was Celtic who rose to the occasion thereafter. Daizen Maeda stole in front of Emmanuel Fernandez to prod O’Neill’s team in front. Rather than offer a strong response, Rangers wilted. Maeda’s second of the game was a stunner, the Japanese flicking the ball up before producing an outrageous overhead kick that looped over Jack Butland. A Bojan Miovski header that hit the bar in stoppage time was the sum of Rangers’ reply. – Guardian