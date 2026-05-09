Enzo Fernández ends Chelsea’s run of defeats as lacklustre Liverpool are booed off

Premier League: Liverpool 1 (Gravenberch 6) Chelsea 1 (Fernández 35)

The optimistic take is that Chelsea avoided equalling their worst run of league defeats since 1952 and warmed up nicely for next Saturday’s FA Cup final with a merited draw at Liverpool. Optimism, however, was thin on the ground at Anfield where boos greeted the full-time whistle and Arne Slot’s decision to introduce Alexander Isak for Rio Ngumoha. His team are crawling towards Champions League qualification with dissent for company.

Enzo Fernández’s fortunate free-kick cancelled out an early strike from Ryan Gravenberch in what was a mediocre contest between two teams enduring mediocre campaigns. The sound of Anfield captured Liverpool’s display to perfection. The acclaim for an early lead and dominant opening gave way to jeers and whistles by the 39th minute as an increasingly lax home performance invited Chelsea to take the initiative.

All of the prematch criticism aimed at Chelsea after a run of six successive league defeats was given further substance by their latest slow start. Ambling around in cup final weather, when interim head coach Calum McFarlane had called for more urgency from the first whistle in response to last week’s defeat by Nottingham Forest, the visitors fell behind quickly. A fine finish it was too.

Ngumoha, starting against the club whose academy he left in acrimonious circumstances, cut in from the left and found Gravenberch. The Liverpool midfielder shifted the ball on to his right foot and curled a thunderous shot beyond Filip Jörgensen from the edge of the area in the absence of a challenge from Malo Gusto. Jörgensen was deputising for Robert Sánchez, absent due to concussion protocols, and was poorly positioned as Gravenberch’s effort sailed over him and almost into the middle of his goal. It was the ninth goal Chelsea have conceded in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game this season, the club’s highest tally in the competition.

Virgil van Dijk should have made it two from Dominik Szoboszlai’s deep cross but volleyed over from six yards out when left unmarked by Fernández. Liverpool had Chelsea where they wanted them at that point. Ngumoha offered a persistent threat, Szoboszlai was finding space and the central midfielder of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were in control. But they became far too passive, sitting back and allowing Chelsea to dominate possession, and the visitors found the contest to their liking.

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha is challenged by Chelsea's Malo Gusto. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Moisés Caicedo sparked the recovery with his commitment in the tackle and creativity on the ball. He chipped Marc Cucurella in behind Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konaté twice in quick succession. Giorgi Mamardashvili, back in the Liverpool goal having recovered from a knee injury, saved the converted winger’s first attempt and was quick off his line to smother the second. A poor clearance from the Liverpool keeper led to the leveller that had been coming, however.

From the throw-in gifted by Mamardashvili’s sliced attempt straight out of play, Wesley Fofana was fouled by Cody Gakpo. Fernández drilled the resulting free-kick low towards Fofana, who had nudged Cakpo aside to move to the front of a crowded penalty area. The delivery drifted past the defender and nestled inside the far corner with Mamardashvili rooted to the spot. Fofana made it clear in the celebrations that he did not get a touch on the free-kick and that it was Fernández’s goal. Chelsea remained in the ascendancy and stretched Anfield’s patience to breaking point for the remainder of the half. Fernández could have had a second when played through by Caicedo but his first-time shot was saved by Mamardashvili.

The visitors did have the ball in the net from a well-worked routine early in the second half but Cole Palmer’s conversion was disallowed for a close offside against Cucurella. Liverpool also had a goal chalked off in the second half with Gakpo offside when teeing up a close range header from Jones.

Liverpool, who were without Florian Wirtz due to illness, rediscovered some of their earlier intensity after the restart and hit the woodwork twice as they pursued a winner. Szoboszlai struck the base of a post from the corner of the area with Jörgensen beaten and Van Dijk headed against the bar from a corner by the Hungary captain.

Slot’s decision to introduce Isak for Ngumoha was met with a chorus of boos. There was also a late reprieve for Liverpool when the video assistant referee checked for a possible penalty when Jeremie Frimpong tangled with João Pedro. Frimpong did not connect with the ball but the VAR did not find enough for a spot-kick. – Guardian