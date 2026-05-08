Teenager Rory Finneran added to Ireland squad for Spain camp

Heimir Hallgrímsson has added a second member of the Republic of Ireland under-17 squad that competed at last year’s World Cup in Qatar with Newcastle United midfielder Rory Finneran joining Jaden Umeh at La Finca resort in Spain.

Both teenagers are now in contention to make senior debuts when Ireland face Grenada in a friendly in Murcia next Saturday. Hallgrímsson’s squad will also play a warm-up match against Real Murcia at Estadio Nueva Condomina on Wednesday.

The Manchester-born Finneran (18) came to prominence when Blackburn Rovers made him their youngest ever player, at 15 years, 10 months and eight days, against Cambridge United in an FA Cup tie in January 2024.

Cardiff City defender Joel Bagan and Ipswich Town winger Kasey McAteer are the latest players to withdraw from Ireland’s warm weather camp. Bosun Lawal, Jimmy Dunne and Gavin Bazunu were already ruled out, while it was decided to rest Sammie Szmodics, Harvey Vale and Jack Taylor.

A squad for two more friendlies, against Qatar in Dublin on May 28th and Canada in Toronto on June 6th, will be announced on Sunday week. The expanded group is expected to include Premier League players like Everton’s Jake O’Brien and Brentford pair Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Grenada International Friendly

Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient).

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers – loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday – loan).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United – loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

Fixtures – International Friendly

May 16th - Ireland v Grenada, Estadio Nueva Condomina, 5pm (6pm local)