Pep Guardiola says the title race is not over ahead of Brentford clash

Pep Guardiola has refused to concede that Manchester City’s title chase is over following Monday’s 3-3 draw with Everton, despite previously indicating it would be if every game from last month’s victory over Arsenal was not won.

City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on April 19th and followed this up by winning 1-0 at Burnley to go level on points with Mikel Arteta’s team and ahead of them on goals scored. But they now find themselves five points behind after failing to win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, so even if City’s game in hand is won they will not be able to again overhaul Arsenal without them also dropping points in their final three games of the season.

Reminded of his comment regarding City’s need to be perfect in the run-in, made before the Arsenal game and also before the 1-1 draw with West Ham on March 14th, Guardiola said: “Well, it [winning the title] is more difficult [now] because we are facing the team that is going to play the final of the Champions League. We dropped two points in a tough game against Everton. But we try to win – let’s leave two [dropped] points behind them and see what happens.”

City host Brentford on Saturday evening while Arsenal travel to West Ham on Sunday. Guardiola was asked if he will watch the latter game and cheer on Nuno Espírito Santo’s team. “Let me play against Brentford and do our job,” he replied. “Let’s [try and] win our game against Brentford. And after, in the press conference, you can come and ask.

“Always with these things it is a big mistake to look [beyond]. It’s a tough opponent. We’re making a top season. So, let’s do our job as best as possible.”

After Arsenal’s loss to City, Declan Rice could be seen stating on the pitch that “it’s not done” regarding his team’s challenge. Erling Haaland made a similar on-pitch declaration following the draw with Everton: “We’re still there.” Guardiola was asked if the striker’s attitude is key to City maintaining the challenge. “We proved it in the Everton game,” he said. “At 1-3 it was not done and we ended as 3-3.”

Rodri, who has not played since sustaining a groin injury in the win over Arsenal, has returned to light training. “We’ll see if he is available for Brentford,” said Guardiola. “I hope [he plays again this season].”

This week it was announced that Phil Foden have reached an agreement in principle with City over fresh terms until 2031 despite losing his starting place this season. Guardiola backed him to return to his best.

“He just needs to recover that spirit, the pleasure of being a football player,” he said. “Not because I have a contract. Not because I have duties to do. Not because I have to win that game. Forget about all of that. It’s just a joy to play football like you were a little boy and we’re in the streets or in the school or in the academy in Man City. And when that happens he’ll explode again.

“He’s not 35 years old like your legs don’t run any more or you’re with the wheelchair.” – Guardian