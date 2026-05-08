Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes named FWA Footballer of the Year

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Red Devils playmaker finished ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the voting.

Fernandes has had an impressive season, leading the club to third in the league with 19 assists to date, and is in with a chance to break the assist record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in 2002/03 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20 with three games remaining.

The Portuguese midfielder, who captains the club, has also scored eight goals. He is the first Manchester United winner of the award since Wayne Rooney in 2009/10.