Heimir Hallgrímsson calls up nine uncapped players including Benfica’s Jaden Umeh

Jaden Umeh, the 18-year-old Benfica winger, has been named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad for a friendly against Grenada. Photograph: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Jaden Umeh, the 18-year-old Benfica winger, has been named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad for a friendly against Grenada in Spain next week.

The Cork-born teenager was recently promoted to Jose Mourinho’s first team training following some outstanding performances for Benfica underage sides and the Ireland under-21s.

“Obviously Jaden is a high-potential player,” Hallgrímsson said. “We don’t know what his limit will be, but it is exciting to work with him and see.

“From what we’ve seen with youth teams and clips from Benfica, he is an exciting player, one for the future. If he is ready for the first team we will have to wait and see.”

Former Shelbourne attacker Jack Moylan is recognised for his outstanding role in helping Lincoln City gain promotion to the EFL Championship with a first call-up.

“An interesting player,” Hallgrímsson said. “Really interesting. Individual quality, creative, goalscoring. I saw him in the last [home] game of the season [against Wycombe]. It was a frantic atmosphere in Lincoln that day, it was enjoyable to be there. A good person as well. I spoke to him.

“His stats are incredible, one of the highest scorers in many metrics, but it’s League One. Let’s see how he does it in the Championship next season.

“There are nine players without a cap,” Hallgrímsson noted, “so this is a great opportunity for them to step up and shine.”

The 10-day training camp at La Finca resort, near the city of Murcia, was initially designed to bridge the gap for Irish players at lower league English clubs in advance of the World Cup in June as their season ended last weekend.

Hallgrímsson thanked the FAI for allowing the camp to continue despite failure to qualify for North America 2026.

There are two more friendlies this summer. Qatar come to the Aviva Stadium on May 28th before a trip to Montreal to face Canada on June 6th (kick-off 12.30am).

Ireland will also play a behind-closed-doors game against Real Murcia next Tuesday at the Estadio Nueva Condomina.

Premier League players, such as Brentford pair Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins, and AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott are expected to link up with the panel before the Qatar fixture.

Southampton’s Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning, Millwall’s Will Smallbone and Middlesbrough’s Alan Browne are unavailable as their clubs are in the Championship playoffs this weekend.

Jimmy Dunne, Bosun Lawal (hamstring) and Gavin Bazunu have been ruled out with injuries while Joel Bagan is a doubt.

Also, at the request of their clubs, Sammie Szmodics, Harvey Vale and Jack Taylor are getting the summer off to recover from physical issues. Hallgrímsson decided to leave out Robbie Brady as the veteran wing back aggravated a calf injury in his recent recalls to international camps.

No League of Ireland players are included in Hallgrímsson’s 21-man panel as the game falls outside Fifa’s international window. The uncapped trio of Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy and Shamrock Rovers pair Matt Healy and Victor Ozhianvuna could come into consideration for the matches against Qatar and Canada.

“We didn’t plan to include any players in-season,” Hallgrímsson said. “League of Ireland players will come into consideration for the next window.”

With assistant coach Paddy McCarthy committed to his day job at Crystal Palace, Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford will temporarily join the senior management group.

“Paddy and some of our staff members are working in clubs that are still playing so it gives us a chance to bring in Jim. He knows most of these new faces better than we do. It will be beneficial to the players and helps us, as a federation, to work better with the under-21s as our camps are always at the same time.”

Republic of Ireland Squad (Grenada International Friendly)

Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient).

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers - loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday - loan), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United - loan), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

Fixtures - International Friendly

May 16th: Ireland v Grenada, Estadio Nueva Condomina, 5pm (6pm Local)