Arsenal the big winners after Everton and Manchester play out thrilling draw

Jake O'Brien heads home Everton's second goal during Monday night's Premier League match against Manchester City at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Premier League: Everton 3 Manchester City 3

Manchester City’s title bid suffered a crushing blow despite them recovering from a second-half capitulation to snatch a 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday.

Jeremy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn City a point in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but the two dropped at Hill Dickinson Stadium could be highly damaging.

City had led 1-0 at half-time following Doku’s first goal of a dramatic night, but Everton hit back with three goals in the space of 14 minutes – substitute Thierno Barry scoring a double either side of a Jake O’Brien header.

Erling Haaland quickly responded as City battled back and Doku had the final say with the last kick of the game, denying Everton boss David Moyes a first career win over Pep Guardiola.

The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.

City at least did well to recover their composure after being stunned by Everton’s response after the break.

They became loose and struggled to maintain possession in a damaging period, a far cry from the confident start they made when they had Everton penned in their own half for long periods.

Their best opportunities early on fell to Rayan Cherki, who blasted over before having another effort parried by Jordan Pickford, while Antoine Semenyo also drove wide.

Haaland was also denied a shooting chance by a James Garner challenge and Semenyo volleyed well over.

Everton were slow to get going, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto both had shots blocked by Abdukodir Khusanov, while Gianluigi Donnarumma cut out a dangerous ball after Merlin Rohl got behind the defence.

City brushed off those scares and claimed the lead two minutes before the break.

Jake O'Brien celebrates after giving Everton the lead against Manchester City in the Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

The visitors patiently played the ball around the box before Cherki eventually controlled and laid off for Doku to curl a superb shot into the top corner from 18 yards.

That should have put City in command, but Everton rallied impressively after the interval.

There were plenty of warning signs for City as Beto went close before Dewsbury-Hall drove over after Marc Guehi gave away possession.

Iliman Ndiaye then forced a good save from Donnarumma before spurning a better chance when he fired straight at the keeper following a mistake by Matheus Nunes.

City failed to learn their lesson and were punished when a weak Guehi backpass was pounced upon by Barry to score. City complained the flag had been raised for offside, but that was cancelled out by Guehi’s intervention.

Everton compounded City’s woes as O’Brien thumped in a header from a Garner corner and Barry claimed another when a Rohl shot was deflected into his path.

Haaland responded with a delicate lob immediately from the kick-off and City pushed on to the end, with Donnarumma heading forward for set-pieces.

Doku struck for a second time from distance, securing a draw but handing Arsenal a big win. - Press Association