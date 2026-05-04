Mikel Arteta promises Arsenal will ‘go out there like beasts’ in Atlético second leg

Champions League semi-final, second leg: Arsenal (1) v Atlético Madrid (1), Tuesday, 8pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

Mikel Arteta promised that Arsenal’s players will turn into “beasts” as they attempt to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal drew 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final against Atlético Madrid last week and will be confident of overcoming Diego Simeone’s side after winning five of their six matches in this competition at the Emirates so far this season, conceding only three goals.

Viktor Gyökeres scored twice in a 4-0 win over Atlético during the group stages, although Arsenal will be wary of underestimating the team that knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

A special reception to welcome the Arsenal team bus to the Emirates before Tuesday night’s game is being planned by supporters, as well as what organisers have described as “the biggest tifo in the club’s history” that will be unveiled in the East Stand just before kick-off.

Arteta was also happy to talk up their chances of matching the achievements of Arsène Wenger’s side in 2006, who were beaten by Barcelona in Arsenal’s only previous final appearance.

“Go and grab it, when you are in front of such an opportunity, it means that you are ready to deliver, and the team is going to go for the first minute to go and get that,” he said.

“We always talked about in this moment that we need players with a great emotional state, because I think that determines the rest, and we are feeling very good for tomorrow. I feel the energy in and amongst the team, our supporters.

“So this is the moment that we want to live together. We have a lot of work as a club, as a team, after 20 years to be in this position again. We are so hungry to get the game that we want tomorrow and go through to that final.”

The Arsenal captain, Martin Ødegaard, is set to return after missing Saturday’s win over Fulham, while there was further good news for Arsenal with Kai Havertz also expected to be involved.

Asked whether he had ever thought about the possibility he could one day emulate Wenger by reaching the final and winning the Premier League this season, Arteta said: “The only thing I have is to finish preparing tomorrow, as best as possible, the game, the team, and that we go out there like beasts, enjoy the moment and go for it.”

Simeone laughed off reports that he had requested a change of hotels because he is superstitious after his side’s defeat during the league stages. Atlético stayed at the Marriott in Regents Park in October when they were thrashed 4-0 but have switched to the Courthouse Hotel in Shoreditch this time.

“The hotel was cheaper, that was why we changed,” he said. “I think we are doing better than in October. We are confident in terms of what we want with the game, but it is not just down to us. We are convinced about what we need to do. Whatever plan is chosen, we will stick with it until the end.”

After a controversial first leg where both managers criticised the match officials, Simeone refused to be drawn on questions about whether he was concerned about the appointment of German referee Daniel Siebert. Atlético have yet to win any of the three matches he has taken charge of, all against English clubs. “No,” he said. – Guardian