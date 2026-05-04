Michael Carrick expected to be offered head coach deal by Manchester United

Michael Carrick is expected to be offered the chance to become the head coach at Manchester United on a permanent basis. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Michael Carrick is expected to be offered the chance to continue as Manchester United’s head coach after qualifying for the Champions League.

Carrick has not held talks regarding turning his interim role into a permanent one because the executive were intent on waiting to see whether he could lead United into Europe’s top club competition.

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Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool secured a top-five finish, taking Carrick’s record to 10 victories and two draws from 14 league matches. Sources with knowledge of the situation believe the role will be his to turn down.

Jason Wilcox, the football director, and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, have been impressed with Carrick’s impact since he replaced Ruben Amorim in January and are conscious that he is backed by the squad.

Matheus Cunha, who scored the opener against Liverpool, has become the latest player to voice a preference for Carrick. The forward said: “He has the full of confidence of the group. And look, I sat on the bench with him and how he teaches everyone is amazing. I think he has the magic with like these [Sir Alex] Ferguson times, these kinds of things. He’s a pleasure, and then of course I think he deserves it.”

It is understood Bruno Fernandes, the captain, and Harry Maguire, the former captain, privately also want Carrick as the No 1.

On Sunday Carrick said: “I love doing what I’m doing. It’s a great position for me to be in and it feels pretty natural if I’m totally honest. I’m not being blase because it’s a difficult role, but it feels like I’ve been here a long time, in different times on and off, but I can understand what it brings.”