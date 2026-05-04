Dutch league awaits court ruling that could cause total football chaos

Netherlands-born Dean James of Go Ahead Eagles didn't realise the full ramifications of his decision to declare for Indonesia. Photograph: Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

The most nervous football federation awaiting a court ruling on Monday? That would be the Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

Long story short: Go Ahead Eagles defender Dean James declared for Indonesia last year, which meant that despite being born in the Netherlands, he needed a work permit to play in the country.

So, NAC Breda want their 6-0 defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in March overturned on the grounds that James, without that work permit, was ineligible to appear in the game. It turns out there’s an argument that a number of other players were ineligible to play for their clubs too, having also switched international allegiances. So if NAC win their case ... mayhem.

Guess how many results from this season’s league campaign could end up being legally challenged? 133.

“We believe this would lead to chaos because many other clubs have filed claims and, if the court were to rule in NAC’s favour, would also file complaints and initiate summary proceedings,” said KNVB director Marianne van Leeuwen. “In that case, it might not be possible to complete the league season.” Might?

Kits and dogs

It’s a busy time for major sportswear manufacturers with the World Cup just around the corner and, as the kit provider for 22 of the qualifiers, Adidas has been busier than most with the launch of its sundry products.

The latest they’ve introduced to the market are home World Cup kits for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Japan, the jerseys combining “historic visual identities and traditions with a modern, forward-looking aesthetic”. They feature “a heat-transferred federation crest and adidas logo, delivering a clean, premium finish and an interlock construction that delivers a lightweight, comfortable fit”.

For whom are these particular jerseys made? Dogs, of course. Oddly enough, though, Adidas chose a (German) Dachshund to model the Argentina shirt and a (Polish/German) Pomeranian to don the Mexican shirt – when, surely, a Dogo and a Chihuahua would have been more apt? No matter, at just €30ish, the jerseys are a snip. Unless your dogs don’t support Mexico, Colombia, Argentina or Japan.

Quote of the week

“It was like Godzilla versus King Kong.”

Paolo di Canio with a rather excellent summing-up of that epic PSG v Bayern Munich game.

Number: 100

Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise’s combined goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season. Only Barcelona and Real Madrid trios have matched that feat this century.

Word of Mouth

“I saw the calendar and saw PSG and Bayern Munich and thought, ‘bah, what a disaster game’. Managers are not good, Luis and Vini, and s**t players – so I decided to go to Stockport.” – Pep Guardiola explaining why he went to see a League One game last Tuesday night, rather than watch PSG v Bayern Munich. Silly boy.

“I’ve just told the players they’ve wasted 10½ months of their lives.” – Wycombe Wanderers manager Michael Duff on the comforting words he offered his squad after they missed out on a playoff place.

“It’s been an embarrassing season. Too many players have wasted 10 months of their career. I’ve had one year of my managerial career that I’ve wasted.” – Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens with a similarly uplifting message for his crew after they narrowly avoided relegation.

“It’s fake news – I can 100 per cent categorically confirm there was no bacon sandwich.” – Forest Green Rovers gaffer Robbie Savage putting paid to rumours a Morecambe fan was ejected from the vegan club’s ground for smuggling in a rasher sandwich. #Baconbuttygate, it was labelled.

“Because probably I don’t have a clue.” – Mikel Arteta on being asked why he hadn’t played Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield before Saturday.

“The voice says, ‘we are unlucky, we have too many injuries, our medical staff is not good enough and the pitch of the stadium is not good, the pitch of the training ground is not good’. It is all negative things. It is rubbish.” – Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi isn’t making excuses, but ...