West Ham’s survival out of their hands as Brentford’s win boosts European bid

Mikkel Damsgaard scores Brentford's third goal during the Premier League match against West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Brentford 3 [Mavropanos 15og; Thiago 54 pen; Damsgaard 82] West Ham 0

West Ham’s Premier League survival is no longer in their own hands after Brentford boosted their European bid with a 3-0 win.

The Hammers, who could have moved five points clear of trouble with a victory, will now find themselves back in the bottom three if Tottenham beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Brentford looked ripe for the taking having not won in six matches, but they have become West Ham’s bogey team since they were promoted and have now won eight of their 10 Premier League meetings.

A Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal, Igor Thiago’s penalty and Mikkel Damsgaard’s strike did the damage for the Bees, who are right back in the mix for European qualification for the first time in their history.

West Ham were left to rue Mavropanos having an equaliser ruled out for a tight offside, while Taty Castellanos hit a post twice and Crysencio Summerville rattled the crossbar.

Newcastle United 3 [Osula 12; Burn 24; Barnes 90+5] Brighton 1 [Hinshelwood 61]

Newcastle snapped their four-game Premier League losing run with a 3-1 win over Brighton in front of their owners at St James’ Park.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owner Jamie Reuben were in attendance following their meeting with boss Eddie Howe at Matfen Hall on Thursday as the Magpies took a 2-0 lead in at half-time.

Will Osula opened the scoring with his third goal in four Premier League games and Dan Burn soon doubled their lead with a header against his old club.

The Seagulls pulled one back just after the hour mark when Jack Hinshelwood found the top corner, but Harvey Barnes wrapped up three points deep into added time.

Defeat ends Brighton’s five-game unbeaten run as they slip to seventh in the standings.

Wolves 1 [Bueno 54] Sunderland 1 [Mukiele 17]

Sunderland had Dan Ballard sent off for hair pulling as their hopes of European football next season were dented by a 1-1 draw at already-relegated Wolves.

Ballard was given his marching orders in the 24th minute by referee Paul Tierney after a check with VAR determined the Sunderland centre back had tugged at the long braids of Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare.

The Black Cats were leading at the time through Nordi Mukiele’s 17th-minute header but being forced to play for over an hour with 10 men helped Wolves, rock-bottom of the Premier League, gain a foothold.

Wolves ended three matches without a goal as Santiago Bueno headed home after 54 minutes and while both sides had chances to bag a winner, it finished all square and Sunderland remained 12th in the table.