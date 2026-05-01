Soccer

Gianni Infantino’s attempt at Israel-Palestine handshake backfires

Watch: Awkward moment at Fifa Congress as representatives are brought to the stage

Fifai President Gianni Infantino (centre) with the President of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub as the Vice-President of Israel Football Association Basim Sheikh Suliman (left) looks on at the Fifa Congress in Vancouver, Canada. Photograph: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images
Fifai President Gianni Infantino (centre) with the President of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub as the Vice-President of Israel Football Association Basim Sheikh Suliman (left) looks on at the Fifa Congress in Vancouver, Canada. Photograph: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images
Matt Hughes
Fri May 01 2026 - 10:482 MIN READ

The Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirmed his intention to stand for re-election for a third full term next year after an attempt to orchestrate a handshake between the Palestinian and Israeli delegates at the governing body’s congress backfired.

The Palestinian Football Association’s president, Jibril Rajoub, refused to stand alongside the Israel FA’s vice-president, Basim Sheikh Suliman, in an awkward moment towards the end of the 76th Fifa congress after both men had been called to the stage in Vancouver by Infantino.

Several sources in the congress hall suggested that Infantino, who created the Fifa peace prize last year which he awarded to Donald Trump, had wanted to stage a photoshoot before announcing his candidacy.

Infantino shrugged off the palpable embarrassment of those present to announce the worst-kept secret in sport, that he will seek re-election next year. The election will take place at the Fifa congress in Rabat, Morocco, and he is unlikely to face any opposition.

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Infantino was first elected as a reform candidate to replace the disgraced Sepp Blatter in 2016, but is likely to stay in post for 15 years after Fifa’s statutes were altered so that only full terms counted towards the three-term limit.

“I want to confirm I will be a candidate for the election for Fifa president next year,” Infantino said. “I wanted you to be the first to know. Thanks for your encouragement and support.”

Infantino has increasingly looked to portray himself as an international statesman in recent years, but the exchange between Rajoub and Suliman illustrated the limits of his diplomatic powers. After Rajoub declined to do his bidding, Infantino returned to the stage and said: “We will work together, President Rajoub, Vice-president Suliman. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. These are complex matters.”

Asked what Rajoub said when he refused, the Palestinian FA’s vice-president, Susan Shalabi, told Reuters: “I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering.” — Guardian

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