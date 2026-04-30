Scott Parker leaves manager job at Burnley after Premier League relegation

Scott Parker has left his position as Burnley head coach with immediate effect after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Parker had been in discussions over his future with Burnley’s chairman, Alan Pace, since the team’s return to the Championship was confirmed by defeat against Manchester City on 22 April. The 45-year-old has departed by mutual consent, with respectful tributes paid on both sides, and his assistant, Mike Jackson, will take interim charge for the final four games of the season. The search for a permanent successor is under way.

Parker took over at Turf Moor almost two years ago after Vincent Kompany’s exit and guided Burnley back into the Premier League at the first attempt with 100 points. Burnley produced a club record 33-game unbeaten run that season and a Championship record of 30 clean sheets but were unable to replicate that form in the top flight. They have conceded more goals than any team in the Premier League this season, 68, and won only four of 34 matches.

“It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years,” said the former Fulham and Bournemouth manager. “I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction.

“I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024-25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League.

“I would like to thank Alan and the ownership group for their support during my time at the club. My thanks also go to the fantastic and tireless staff behind the scenes and, most importantly, to the players, who have given me everything since the first day I arrived. Finally, thank you to the Burnley fans. I wish you all and this great club nothing but the very best for the future.”

Jackson’s first game will be at Leeds on Friday. The long-serving coach also took charge after Sean Dyche’s sacking in April 2022 but, despite taking 10 points from his first four matches, was unable to stave off relegation. Burnley will have yo-yoed between the top two tiers of English football for six successive seasons when the 2026-27 campaign begins.

The club said in a statement: “Following confirmation of the club’s relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club. The process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season has begun.” – Guardian