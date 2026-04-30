Premier Sports retain Champions League rights to 2031

Premier Sports will retain its Champions League broadcast rights in the Republic of Ireland to 2031.

Uefa recently auctioned Champions League broadcast packages for 19 television markets, including the Republic of Ireland, covering the 2027-2031 seasons.

Premier Sports will retain first-choice live rights to Tuesday night Champions League fixtures, in addition to highlights from all games. The broadcaster will also televise the Champions League and Super Cup finals each season for the duration of the four-year deal.

Meanwhile, Disney+ are understood to have secured the rights for several other European countries, having last year acquired the rights for both the Women’s Champions League and La Liga.

Sweden is reportedly among the European countries for which Disney+ has purchased a broadcast package. The 18 television markets included in the auction, in addition the Republic of Ireland, were: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Central America, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, South America, Sweden, and Switzerland.

An auction was held last year for the five largest European television markets – the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany – in which Paramount outbid TNT Sports to secure the UK rights.

Commenting on Premier Sports securing the Irish rights, chief executive Ryle Nugent said: “We are delighted to secure a four-year extension of our Uefa Champions League rights, ensuring Premier Sports remains the destination for Irish football fans.

“Our first-choice Tuesday night fixtures have become an essential ‘appointment to view’ for fans, and we look forward to elevating our coverage even further as we bring the drama and prestige of this competition to our audiences through to 2031.” – Additional reporting from the Guardian