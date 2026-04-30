European wrap: Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa in Europa League semi-final first leg

Chris Wood’s second-half penalty gave Nottingham Forest the advantage in their all-English Europa League semi-final with Aston Villa.

The New Zealand striker emphatically converted from 12 yards to put Forest just 90 minutes away from a first European final in 46 years as they took a 1-0 first-leg lead.

Villa were assured in early possession and fashioned the first chance of the match in the ninth minute, when Youri Tielemans fired a 20-yard effort that Stefan Ortega palmed away.

The German goalkeeper was again called into action just before the half-hour mark as he clawed away Morgan Rogers’ effort from a quick counter-attack.

Forest had grown into the game and were almost in front, only for a miraculous stop from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 33rd minute.

The net was about to bulge after Igor Jesus had made good contact from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross after Elliot Anderson’s clever pass had played him in, but the Argentinian somehow managed to stick a hand out and then had the presence of mind to scoop the ball into his grasp before it went over the line.

It was Ortega’s turn to make a big save 10 minutes after the restart as he kept it level.

Rogers’ shot took a deflection and went to Ollie Watkins, who stuck out a foot and his effort went straight to the Forest goalkeeper who made an instinctive stop.

The decisive moment of the game came with 20 minutes left as Forest were awarded a penalty.

Gibbs-White’s cross floated through to the far post and appeared to be out of play when Omari Hutchinson hooked it back into the outstretched arms of Villa defender Lucas Digne.

After a lengthy check Portuguese VAR Tiago Martins ruled the ball had not gone out and sent his compatriot Joao Pinheiro to the pitchside monitor.

The decision was a formality and Wood dispatched the spot-kick in commanding style, lashing past Martinez.

Forest seemed content to hold on to their lead, while Villa were not exactly throwing bodies forward in search of a leveller.

Their big chance came in the 90th minute when a quick breakaway saw Tielemans close in on goal, but he uncharacteristically fired over.

In the other Europa League semi-final, Mario Dorgeles struck a dramatic ‌stoppage-time winner to give Braga a 2-1 win over Freiburg in the first ‌leg, giving the Portuguese hosts a ​slender advantage for next week’s return fixture in Germany.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace have one foot in the final after Ismaila Sarr scored the quickest goal in the competition’s history to open their 3-1 semi-final first-leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Senegal international scored 21 seconds into the contest at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, where the hosts have played their home European games due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Oleh Ocheretko drew the sides level two minutes into the second half before Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada became the Eagles’ unlikely hero, firing them back in front two minutes before the hour.

He then turned provider for second-half substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen, who added a late cushion and fired Palace even further down the road to Leipzig with six minutes remaining.

Ireland’s Andrew Omobamidele started the game as his Strasbourg side were beaten 1-0 in the first leg away to Rayo Vallecano. Alemao got the goal to put the Spanish ahead before their trip to France next week.