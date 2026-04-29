‘The best match I have coached’: Luis Enrique thrilled by PSG’s 5-4 win over Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos and his team-mates celebrates after winning the Champions League semi-final, first leg match against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Enrique called it “the best match I have ever coached”. Vincent Kompany called it “unbelievable”. Marquinhos said it was “crazy”. Harry Kane took a different tack, choosing instead to praise the defending on show after Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-4 defeat of Bayern Munich, the most goal-laden Champions League semi-final, first leg ever staged, and perhaps also the most relentlessly exciting.

“It was amazing,” Luis Enrique said. “It had amazing rhythm, trying to play offensive football, trying to show their quality. I think everybody had fun watching the match. I’m happy because we won.”

Kompany had watched from an executive box, chaperoned by a Uefa steward after his touchline yellow card against Real Madrid in the last round. “It was different for me to watch,” he told TNT Sports, at the end of a game in which his team took the lead, then at one stage trailed by three goals.

“I would have preferred to be on the pitch, going with the emotion of the game and trying to help. We suffered but we were dangerous. Five goals away from home in the Champions League normally means you’re out but the chances we had, made us believe.

“If you’ve got nothing with the game at 5-2 then it’s hard to make a case to turn it around but being as dangerous as we were then I feel like it’s about getting your head back in the game and taking our chances.

“I’ve seen a lot of good defending today but the game is such fine margins, you either go full into the battles, or retreat fully. The in between doesn’t work against that level of players. We’re at home with 75,000 people in the stadium [next week], I want more. We want that weight to be there and then the Allianz Arena is a place where anything can happen.”

Kane’s first-half penalty made him the first English player to score in six successive Champions League fixtures. Such was the relentlessly kick-starting nature of the game in Paris that afterwards Kane chose to praise the “amazing” defending of his Bayern team-mates, despite five goals conceded on the night.

“You saw two high-level teams in attacking play and transition. Overall, we look at their goals, the penalty was harsh but we could have killed the game earlier on,” said the England captain.

“We fought and we clawed and we’re back in the tie. I thought there was amazing defending even though there were nine goals. Sometimes the forwards will come out on top but the back line was outstanding today.

“You will always feel there are areas to improve on. We go to the Allianz with nothing to lose, we’re at our best when we’re intense and physical.

“It’ll be who takes their moments next week, with the crowd behind us, we hope that can push us over the line.” – Guardian