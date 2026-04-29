Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to return from injury before end of season

Mohamed Salah is expected to be fit to play for Liverpool before the end of the season. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is expected to play again for Liverpool before the end of his farewell season after being diagnosed with a minor muscle injury.

Salah was substituted in the 59th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday with a hamstring problem. The 33-year-old’s reaction at the time – applauding all four sides of Anfield before heading straight down the tunnel – raised concerns that he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and might have played his final game for the club.

Liverpool have allayed those fears, however, in a statement that confirmed: “Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season.” It added: “The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury. It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26’s conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer.”

Arne Slot’s side have only four games remaining this season – against Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford – as they attempt to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

No time frame has been placed on the Egypt international’s absence but he appears certain to miss Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford and Chelsea’s trip to Anfield on May 9th. There will be an opportunity for Salah to end his illustrious Liverpool career with a home game against Brentford on the final day of the season.

The Liverpool great announced last month that he would be leaving the club after nine years at the end of the season despite having 12 months remaining on his contract. – Guardian