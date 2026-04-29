Julian Alvarez keeps tie in the balance as VAR penalty controversy denies Arsenal at Atlético

Champions League: Atlético Madrid 1 (Alvarez 56 pen) Arsenal 1 (Gyökeres 44 pen)

It was a see-saw tie. And if it lacked the beauty of Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich in the other Champions League semi-final first-leg on Tuesday night, it still had drama; knife-edge tension.

It was a tale of three penalties, two scored, one by either team; the award of the last one rescinded amid wild scenes. That had stood to give Arsenal the opportunity to take a 2-1 lead to London next Tuesday. In the event, the referee, Danny Makkelie went to the pitchside screen and ruled that David Hancko’s contact on the Arsenal substitute, Eberechi Eze, in the 78th minute was not strong enough.

When it was over and the hearts had stopped hammering, Arsenal could be happy. They had grown into the first-half and one-nil to the Ar-se-nal sounded good when it was belted out by the travelling fans at the interval.

Viktor Gyökeres had scored, after winning the penalty himself and Arsenal were set fair. The second-half was a different story, Atletico deserving of their equaliser when Julian Alvarez converted from 12 yards. Both awards were letter of the law decisions. Atlético were merely relieved that a third one did not follow. There remains everything to play for.

The storm from the heavens did not materialise, the extreme weather warning something of a false alarm. But from the moment that AC/DC’s Thunderstruck was blasted over the PA system before kick-off, the stadium was alive. Arsenal had to weather Atlético’s initial surge. And it was an aggressive one. Of course, it was. There were a few jitters in the early running from Arsenal and it was vital that they emerged from it unscathed.

Arsenal's Declan Rice in action against Atletico Madrid's Jorge Koke. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

It was a night when Arteta and his players could park – however temporarily – the obsession with their pursuit of the Premier League title. And focus on something equally tantalising. Or should that be even more so? Because this really ought to be the pinnacle, the trophy to win above all others. Arsenal, of course, have never done it.

The history was a part of the occasion. It was Arsenal’s fourth semi-final – they have only advanced once previously – and Atlético’s fourth under Diego Simeone alone. Atlético brought the greater pedigree. Simeone has established his club as regular participants in the knockout phase of the competition. This is their 11th season out of 13 in them.

Arteta’s stated aim was to get on the front foot and dominate and it was certainly a blow to him that Buakyo Saka and Eberechi Eze were fit enough only to be among the substitutes. Kai Havertz was missing altogether. What Arteta really wanted were periods of possession to draw Atlético’s sting, which he got more and more of as the first-half wore on. Declan Rice was cool and collected on the ball and Arsenal’s movement was good, the options there.

Atlético flickered in the early going. Rice had to block from Alvarez and the hosts had the moment when they pieced together a lengthy passing move from back to front on 15 minutes that ended with Alvarez unloading a shot from the edge of the area. David Raya turned it behind.

Arsenal’s approach was always going to be a patient one. Gradually, they took control of the first half. Noni Madueke was in the mood on the right, his pace a threat. When he cut inside and shot on the half-hour, the ball fizzed just past the far post. Before that, Gyökeres had got the better of Marcos Llorente up the left to pull back and Martin Ødegaard was denied by a Johnny Cardoso block. It was a clear chance.

The penalty sparked outrage among the locals. It stemmed from Arsenal’s increasing territorial dominance. Atlético could not get out and when Arsenal regained the ball and worked it up and into the box, Martín Zubimendi playing the final pass, Gyökeres had the position on David Hancko, whose efforts to rectify the situation were clumsy. Gyökeres felt the contact from behind and went down. The power in his conversion from the spot brooked no argument.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente challenge Arsenal's Declan Rice. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images

Simeone knew that he had to change things for the second-half and his move was a dramatic one. He hooked his son, Guiliano, from the right wing and introduced an extra centre-half in Robin Le Normand. Llorente was essentially given the whole of the right flank; a wing back come right winger.

Atlético were immediately better and the stadium bounced to a delirious beat after Alvarez lashed home his penalty. Moments earlier, Ademola Lookman had been denied by Raya and Antoine Griezmann could not convert the rebound. He appeared to want too much time and Gabriel Magalhães blocked.

The second penalty award had Arsenal raging because Ben White knew nothing about the ball-smashed-hard-at his hand moment after an Atlético corner. It was Llorente with the shot and White was found guilty by the video assistant referee as his hand was stretched low and away from his body. Alvarez’s penalty was emphatic and Atlético scented blood. Griezmann hit the crossbar with a wonderfully floated effort and seconds later, blasted in a volley that deflected wide.

Arteta made his substitutions, Eze on first, then Saka as part of a triple change that also saw the introductions of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus. Atlético blew a huge chance for 2-1 when Lookman got the better of White and he had to score. Only he shot too close to Raya.

The passions raged and they threatened to spill over when Eze felt a slight contact from Hancko inside the box in the 78th minute. Down he went and Makkelie, pointed to the spot. Advised to check on the pitchside monitor and in the face of incredible pressure, led by Simeone, the referee reversed his original decision. It was chaos. Arsenal finished with the edge. – Guardian