Soccer

Italian sports minister dismisses plan for Azzurri to replace Iran at 2026 World Cup

Andrea Abodi says proposal put forward by a special envoy to Donald Trump ‘is firstly not possible, and secondly not appropriate’

US president Donald Trump receives the Fifa Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino on December 5th, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
US president Donald Trump receives the Fifa Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino on December 5th, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Nick Ames
Thu Apr 23 2026 - 15:142 MIN READ

The Italian sports minister, Andrea Abodi, has described a proposal for his country to replace Iran at the World Cup as “not appropriate”, rejecting any idea that the Azzurri will be granted a last-minute berth at this summer’s tournament.

On Wednesday it emerged that Paolo Zampolli, a special envoy to Donald Trump, had suggested Italy should be fast-tracked to the World Cup despite their shock defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in last month’s playoffs. Zampolli proposed the four-time winners Italy replace Iran and said they would “have the pedigree to justify their inclusion”. But Abodi said that football’s showpiece tournament should remain meritocratic.

“Italy’s possible requalification for the 2026 World Cup, which US president Donald Trump’s envoy, Paolo Zampolli, has reportedly proposed to Fifa, is firstly not possible, and secondly not appropriate,” Abodi told Sky News. “I don’t know what comes first. Qualification is on the pitch.”

Will Iran play at the 2026 World Cup? Explaining the state of play ]

Iran’s participation has been the subject of speculation owing to the war with the US and Israel. They are due to play two group games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Although they had floated moving their matches to the co-hosts Mexico, that idea appears a non-starter. They have not requested to withdraw from the tournament and last month the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, said they “will be at the World Cup”.

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Should Iran’s status change there is no obvious logic for Italy to replace them. The United Arab Emirates, the next-highest-ranked Asian country not to have qualified, are considered their likeliest potential replacements.

Italy’s third successive absence from a World Cup finals has sparked soul searching throughout the country’s football scene. This month its football federation president, Gabriele Gravina, resigned and the national team manager Gennaro Gattuso also left his position. The country faces a race against time to build and renovate stadiums suitable for co-hosting Euro 2032, which they are due to hold with Turkey. – Guardian

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