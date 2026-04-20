World Cup qualification Ireland’s ‘only focus’, says Carla Ward after Poland victories

Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward speaks to her team during a stoppage in play against Poland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

More manifestation at the Aviva Stadium. Carla Ward was channelling Heimir Hallgrímsson after her Republic of Ireland side put their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track after taking six points off Poland over two legs, Saturday’s win coming thanks to a winning goal from Marissa Sheva.

Ward went straight on RTÉ television to boldly inform the public that Ireland will qualify for Brazil 2027.

“Absolutely,” the English coach said in the press room at the Aviva. “I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe we had the potential to get there. So we have to believe that we have to get there, and I am obsessed with it. That is what we work for.

“How the girls executed the game plan in the last two games has been nothing short of sensational. They take messages on and they deliver it in a way like no group I’ve ever worked with.”

Despite narrow losses to France and the Netherlands in March, with two wins over Poland and a 1-1 draw between the French and Dutch in Auxerre on Saturday night, Ireland could top Group A2 and qualify directly for the World Cup if they beat the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 5th and avoid defeat against the French in Grenoble four days later.

Poland might need to do them a favour along the way.

“World Cups need players like Katie (McCabe) and Denise (O’Sullivan) there,” said Ward. “I think the World Cup is a far better place with Ireland, if I’m honest, and I think the world would be really delighted if Ireland make it. So that’s our goal and that’s our focus, our only focus.”

Ireland’s task will not get any easier after their standout performers O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy received second yellow cards on Saturday to rule them out of the Netherlands game.

Denise O'Sullivan attempts a shot on goal against Poland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

There are alternatives, if Ruesha Littlejohn’s Achilles tendon holds up to start in midfield, while Crystal Palace forward Abbie Larkin is joint top-scorer in the English second tier with eight goals so far this season.

In reality, O’Sullivan and Murphy are irreplaceable, and Ward’s use of her bench over the last four qualifiers indicates an overreliance on a settled starting XI. Only Larkin and Amber Barrett were sprung in the 2-1 loss to France in Tallaght, while Lucy Quinn struggled to fill O’Sullivan’s boots when the Cork woman was injured for the game in Utrecht, where Lineth Beerensteyn’s late goal put the Dutch in pole position in the group.

Larkin was the only sub on Saturday with Barrett and Jess Ziu getting minutes in the 3-2 victory in Gdansk last Tuesday. Ziu, who at 23 has already recovered from two ACL tears, could prove a key addition.

“I was thinking of fresh legs, but it is difficult because you don’t want to upset the rhythm,” said Ward. “We have a very, very clear way of playing without the ball and with the ball and that doesn’t change. All that will change is players.”

Ireland have climbed to 23rd in the Fifa rankings, their highest position since the 2023 World Cup.

“I believe that we’re progressing really well in the last 15 months. The players feel that. We’ve a great environment, a strong tight culture where we look after each other and run through brick walls.

“People should look at Ireland and say ‘you know what, they’re not just resilient but a bloody good footballing team as well.’”