Live Republic of Ireland v Poland: Ireland look to replicate Gdansk coup at the Aviva

Republic of Ireland v Poland, Aviva Stadium, 3pm

And here’s Poland’s starting XI:

POLAND: Szemik; Zieniewicz, Wos, Dudek, Wiankowska, Achcinska, Kamczyk, Pawollek, Tomasiak, Pajor (capt), Krezyman.

Subs: Radkiewicz, Szperkowska, Zaremba, Sarapata, Zawistowskaa, Nowak, Cyraniak, Jedlińska, Grzybowska, Padilla, Araśniewicz

Here’s how Ireland line out:

STARTING XI | Ireland v Poland



Ready to go this afternoon ✊#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/c1QIjvc2Xk — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) April 18, 2026

REP OF IRELAND: Courtney Bosnan; Chloe Mustaki, Caitlin Hayes, Aoife Mannion, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (capt), Anna Patten, Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Emily Murphy.

Subs: Moloney, Whitehouse, Ziu, Kiernan, Littlejohn, Barrett, Clancy, Quinn, Finn, Larkin, Noonan, Toland.

Afternoon all! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland v Poland.

After their win on Tuesday in Gdansk, Carla Ward’s side are at home for today’s World Cup qualifier, with kick-off at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the live action, followed by a report and analysis.

We should have some team news shortly, but for now, here’s Gavin Cummiskey’s preview:

“For only the sixth time, the Republic of Ireland women’s team will play at the Aviva Stadium.

“Their record of two wins and three defeats really needs to improve in this World Cup qualifier against a Poland side out for revenge following the 3-2 loss in Gdansk last Tuesday.

“Also for the sixth time, Katie McCabe will lead her country out at the venue that inspired her to become a professional footballer several years before that career path truly existed.”

Read Gavin’s preview in full below:

[ Katie McCabe aiming to charge up Ireland’s World Cup bid at ‘special’ Aviva StadiumOpens in new window ]