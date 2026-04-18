Katie McCabe aiming to charge up Ireland’s World Cup bid at ‘special’ Aviva Stadium

Katie McCabe will start for Ireland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

World Cup qualifier/ Uefa League A2: Republic of Ireland v Poland, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 3pm - Live on RTÉ Two

For only the sixth time, the Republic of Ireland women’s team will play at the Aviva Stadium. Their record of two wins and three defeats really needs to improve in this World Cup qualifier against a Poland side out for revenge following the 3-2 loss in Gdańsk last Tuesday.

Also for the sixth time, Katie McCabe will lead her country out at the venue that inspired her to become a professional footballer several years before that career path truly existed.

“I love playing here,” said McCabe before training on Friday afternoon. “Any game we’ve played here, it’s always a massive occasion. I love the fans coming in in their numbers, it’s like a different sort of noise when they’re cheering you on.”

A crowd of 18,000 is expected.

“As a little girl,” she continued, “coming here when it was Lansdowne Road, it was such a special thing to watch the men’s team playing, seeing Robbie Keane and Damien Duff representing Ireland. I’ve always wanted to do that, so it’s an absolute privilege to lead the girls out here, especially going into such a big game.”

Another victory over a Polish team that threatened to recover from a slow start in Gdańsk – when Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor’s lob made it 3-2 entering the final 10 minutes – would almost certainly ensure that Ireland avoid relegation to Nations League B.

Poland's Ewa Pajor after scoring her side's second goal against Ireland in Gdansk on Tuesday, but the visitors hung on for a 3-2 win. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Pajor showed she’s a world-class striker. We kept her quiet for 77 minutes but she pops up with a goal like that, it just shows her quality. By no means can we switch off at any point for 90 minutes-plus.”

Considering the Netherlands beat France 2-1 this week, with the return meeting in Auxerre on Saturday night, Carla Ward’s squad could start dreaming about qualifying directly for Brazil 2027 when the campaign ends in June. The Dutch come to Tallaght on June 5th, four days before the final group game in Grenoble.

The four group winners from League A of Uefa’s qualification process for the World Cup will be joined in Brazil by seven or eight European teams via the playoffs in October.

Currently, in Ireland’s group – A2 – the Dutch top the pile on seven points, France have six, Ireland have three and Poland are on one point.

Ideally, McCabe continues her career form for Ireland and whatever club she signs for this summer. The 30-year-old wing back has three goals in her last three internationals despite missing a penalty on Tuesday.

That only partly tells the story of her enduring value to Irish football. Since curling a corner into the Canadian net at the 2023 World Cup, she has scored 10 goals in green with the most recent, a volley from outside the Poland box, the pick of the bunch.

Ireland head Coach Carla Ward has made no secret of Katie McCabe's importance to the team. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I just try and look after myself as best as possible,” she said. “This is a crunch time of the season whether you are with club or country.

“The demands on your body and what is being asked of you, especially in such big games against high opposition, means I just try and be as consistent as possible in terms of how I eat, sleep, train and recover. When I am doing all those things throughout the week it puts me in a good position to go into games.”

She is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after more than a decade at the London club. It has been suggested that her imminent departure may have motivated the current burst of goals. Ward thinks the answer is more straightforward, suggesting “the best left back in the world” is doing her job to her usual high standards.

“I am fully committed to do my job here with Ireland,” says McCabe. “I love coming in seeing the girls and training with this team. We are such an amazing group and I think there is lots still to come from us. That’s what makes me excited, being on this journey under Carla since she came in. Players have really picked up form and cemented a place in the team.”

That sounded like a direct reference to Emily Murphy, who has picked up three straight player-of-the-match awards.

Ireland's Abbie Larkin (third from right) and Kyra Carusa (right) during training at the Aviva Stadium on Friday ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Poland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Another natural attacker on the cusp of nailing down a starting role is Abbie Larkin. That is what makes Ward’s starting XI so interesting as veteran centre forward Kyra Carusa returns from illness to possibly reclaim her position from the 20-year-old Dubliner.

Larkin is joint top scorer in the English second tier with eight goals for Crystal Palace this season and she offers pace whereas Carusa is an expert at holding up the ball.

“Kyra has been sensational when she puts on that Ireland shirt,” said Ward of the San Diego-born striker. “Something a bit different. She has been ever present since I arrived, a really important player both on and off the pitch. It’s good to have her back in around the group.

“It’s a good headache to have. It really is. We know what Abbie Larkin can do. We’re blessed with options all over the park so it’s a really good position to be in as a head coach.”

Ireland (possible): Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Hayes, Mustaki, McCabe; Murphy, O’Sullivan, Connolly, Sheva; Larkin.