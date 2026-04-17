Damien Duff on punditry as Bohs visit leaders Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derby

It is first versus third at Tallaght Stadium (8pm), with visitors Bohemians taking on new Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland.

Yes, Damien Duff has saved his League comeback for a big night.

The former Shelbourne manager will be in the TV gantry for Virgin Media’s live game alongside Brian Kerr for a Dublin derby that never needs an extra edge but certainly has one this time, with Bohs eager to return to the top spot after recently losing it to St Patrick’s Athletic. Ominously, Rovers then moved into pole position a week ago.

Bohs have enjoyed good results in Tallaght but make the short trip on the back of a mediocre run of performances and results, and their goalscoring struggles could be exposed by a Rovers defence that has kept four clean sheets in the last six games.

However, the Phibsboro side do have their influential captain Dawson Devoy back from suspension – as is their manager, Alan Reynolds. Adam McDonnell is banned.

Rovers, meanwhile, welcome back experienced centre-half Dan Cleary and impressive teenager Adam Brennan after injury, but Rory Gaffney, Dylan Watts and Lee Grace remain sidelined.

St Pat’s are heading to Sullivan & Lambe Park (7.45pm), and manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping for as comfortable a night as they enjoyed against Drogheda United last month, when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Boynesiders.

Defeats in their last two outings, against Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, have taken the lustre off the Saints’ recent excellent form. Kenny also has a growing injury list to contend with, with Max Mata and Romal Palmer rated as doubtful, while Zack Elbouzedi, Ronan Boyce and Simon Power are ruled out.

Drogheda, seeking their first win since February 13th, are still without Owen Lambe, Scott Brady and Ethan O’Brien.

Shelbourne versus Derry City at Tolka Park (7.45pm) is a meeting of the teams in sixth and seventh place in the table respectively, a statistic that sums up their disappointing campaigns to date.

Both sides have lengthy casualty lists, but Shels may have defensive linchpin Paddy Barrett available, while James McClean (suspended) and Michael Duffy (injured) are big losses for Derry.

Dundalk are unbeaten in seven games, while Galway, who are close to full strength, are buoyant after wins over Drogheda and Derry. The return of Daryl Horgan from suspension for the hosts at Oriel Park (7.45pm) could make the difference, although Aodh Dervan is banned.