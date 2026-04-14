Republic of Ireland v Poland: Ireland in search of key result to aid World Cup qualifying campaign

Poland v Republic of Ireland, World Cup qualifier, Gdansk Stadium, 5pm Irish time – Live on RTÉ2

“Without any fanfare or hype, a crucial week in Carla Ward’s time as Republic of Ireland manager has arrived,” Gavin Cummiskey writes, previewing this evening’s game.

He singles out captain Ewa Pajor as a major threat for Poland, the Barcelona striker with a record 70 goals in 1-7 caps for her country.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe scores a penalty against the Netherlands during last month's World Cup qualifier in Utrecht. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland, meanwhile, will need some big shifts from the old reliables. “Ireland will look to (Katie) McCabe and (Denise) O’Sullivan for quality moments in Gdansk before Poland visit the Aviva Stadium on Saturday,” Gavin adds.

“Anything less than four points from these two games will be considered a failure by everyone involved in this Irish group.”

Read Gavin’s preview in full below:

[ Ireland must keep Barcelona goal queen quiet in World Cup qualifier against PolandOpens in new window ]

Here’s Ireland’s starting XI:

Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe (capt); Marissa Sheva, Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly; Emily Murphy, Abbie Larkin.

Subs: Grace Moloney, Sophie Whitehouse, Maria Reynolds, Leanne Kiernan, Jess Ziu, Amber Barrett, Aoibheann Clancy, Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn, Saoirse Noonan, Tyler Toland.

STARTING XI | Poland v Ireland



The eleven to kick us off this evening 👊#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/yF9XJBuTKF — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) April 14, 2026

POLAND: Szemik; Zaremba, Wos, Dudek, Wiankowska; Achcinska, Jamczyk, Pawollek; Tomasiak, Pajor (capt), Padilla.

Subs: Radkiewicz, Szperkowska, Zieniewicz, Sarapata, Saqistowska, Nowak, Cyraniak, Kokosz, Jedlinska, Grzybowska, Szymaszek, Arasniewicz.

Last week, head coach Carla Ward added three players to the squad for these two fixtures – uncapped Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds, Shelbourne midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Sunderland defender Jamie Finn.

Shamrock Rvoers' Maria Reynolds in action against Shelbourne's Jemma Quinn. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The trio were called up after injuries ruled out Lily Agg, Aoibhe Brennan and Jessie Stapleton after their inclusion in the original squad.

Agg, currently on loan at Durham from Birmingham City, had been named in the national squad for the first time since she suffered an ACL injury in January 2025, while it also marked the first senior call-up for 18-year-old Brennan.

Afternoon all. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Poland.

Carla Ward’s side are in Gdansk for their third fixture in Group A2, their next outing coming against the same opponents on Saturday when Poland travel to Dublin for the return leg.

With two losses from their two opening games so far in the campaign, Ireland are in need of a win if they are to have a chance of achieve their aim of a third-place group finish. But more on that later.

No sign of the starting teams for this evening just yet, so for now, here’s the full squad Ward named last month in preparation for this week’s games.

The Republic of Ireland squad training at Gdansk Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland)

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest, loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg)