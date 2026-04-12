Irish player tracker: Troy Parrott helps AZ to vital win over Heerenveen

Troy Parrott scored his 19th league goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 win over Heerenveen. Photograph: Olaf Kraak/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Normal service resumed on Sunday as Troy Parrott found the net once again for AZ Alkmaar.

His goal against Heerenveen was his 15th league strike of the campaign and his 29th in all competitions for AZ this season.

It also came at an important moment for Alkmaar. Facing a Heerenveen side who began the weekend just a point behind them, AZ produced a composed performance to secure a vital 3-1 victory that strengthens their push for European qualification. The win lifts Alkmaar into sixth place in the Eredivisie, now just three points behind Ajax, and keeps them firmly in the hunt as the season enters its decisive final stretch.

Aside from Parrott’s latest strike, it was a relatively quiet weekend for Irish players abroad, with several internationals either on the periphery or unable to make a decisive impact for their clubs.

However, the Championship once again provided some significant moments as the promotion race enters the business end.

The early kick-off on Saturday saw Ipswich Town travel to Carrow Road for the East Anglian derby against Norwich City, and Dara O’Shea delivered an outstanding performance in defence. The Republic of Ireland international was named man of the match as Ipswich secured a 2-0 victory.

The result lifts Kieran McKenna’s side to second in the table, two points clear of Millwall and three ahead of Middlesbrough in fourth, while Ipswich still hold the advantage of two games in hand. With six matches remaining, they are now in pole position for automatic promotion.

It was also a significant afternoon for the Irish contingent at Southampton. The Saints came from behind to defeat Derby County 2-1 at St Mary’s, with two Ireland internationals playing key roles in the turnaround. Finn Azaz provided the assist for the equaliser before Ryan Manning set up the winner.

The victory moves Southampton into fifth, five points ahead of Wrexham in seventh, with a game in hand that could see them draw level with Middlesbrough in fourth.

The Premier League returned over the weekend, and there was an Irish flavour to the meeting between Brentford and Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The contest finished 2-2 and provided an entertaining encounter, with Caoimhín Kelleher outstanding between the posts for Brentford. The 27-year-old made four saves across the afternoon and pulled off a particularly impressive double stop.

Nathan Collins was also unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheetshortly after half-time when his powerful header struck the crossbar.

For Everton, Jake O’Brien played 90 minutes at right-back as the sides shared the points. Elsewhere, Mark Travers remained an unused substitute for the Toffees, while Séamus Coleman was also named on the bench but not called upon.

With the Everton captain’s future at the club still uncertain, manager David Moyes was clear about his desire to keep the long-serving defender involved.

“I would make a place for Coleman one way or another – whatever happens,” said Moyes. “We’ve not sat down and spoken about it yet, but I talk to him privately and I’d like him to stay at the club in some capacity.”

Elsewhere, Will Ferry enjoyed an impressive weekend for Dundee United. The wing back produced a captain’s performance for Jim Goodwin’s side, scoring and assisting in their 3-2 victory over Livingston as he continues to establish himself as a genuine option for Ireland.

At youth level, highly-rated Benfica prospect Jaden Umeh scored another superb goal for the club’s under-19 side in their 3-2 defeat to Santa Clara, continuing his strong form ahead of Friday’s Uefa Youth League semi-final against Club Brugge.

In Spain, Aaron Ochoa also made an impact, starting consecutive league games for Málaga for the first time and registering a magnificent assist in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas.

Player of the Wee k – Finn Azaz (Southampton)

Azaz enjoyed an outstanding week for Southampton as the Saints collected six crucial points against promotion rivals. The midfielder was the standout performer in midweek, scoring and assisting in a commanding 5-1 victory away to Wrexham. Azaz carried that form into Saturday’s 2–1 win over Derby County, providing the assist for the equaliser before Southampton completed the turnaround.

Finn Azaz grabs Southampton's FIFTH! 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ujJkHZ9Z2f — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 7, 2026

Goal and Stat of the Wee k – Jac k Moylan (Lincoln City)

Jack Moylan produced a stunning volley in Lincoln City’s 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient. The attacking midfielder produced a moment of real quality to seal the win, making it two goals in his last two games. Moylan now has 10 goals and four assists this season in what has been a superb campaign.

The Stat of the Week is his nomination for League One Player of the Year. Considering he has started far fewer games than others on the shortlist, it highlights just how influential he has been at Lincoln.