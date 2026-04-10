Three League of Ireland fixtures postponed due to unplayable pitches

Two Premier Division games and one First Division tie have been called off. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Three League of Ireland fixtures due to be played on Friday evening have been postponed after failed pitch inspections following heavy rain.

In the Premier Division, Galway United’s hosting of Shelbourne was called off after the pitch at Eamonn Deacy Park was deemed unplayable for the 7.45pm kick-off “after a late sudden torrential rain downpour”, a statement from the league said.

Drogheda’s trip to Waterford was also postponed due to heavy rain, as was the First Division fixture between Treaty United and Cork City which had been due to be played at Markets Field.

The league said new fixture dates will be issued in due course.