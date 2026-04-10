Jack Byrne hands Shamrock Rovers league lead at Richmond

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Byrne 9)

St Patrick’s Athletic may care to reassess any early-season title aspirations as they were second-best for large spells at Richmond Park, Jack Byrne’s early goal enough for champions Shamrock Rovers to end the hosts’ unbeaten home record and in the process depose them at the top of the Premier Division table.

Ominously for the pretenders, bang in form Rovers thus stretch their unbeaten run to eight games. A second successive loss in five days for Stephen Kenny’s Inchicore side since going top just a week ago sees them slip two points behind in second place.

Chief among four changes from their defeat in Dundalk on Monday, St Pat’s gave a first start of the season to club talisman Chris Forrester while anchor midfielder Jamie Lennon also returned to their starting XI.

With their only change being Danny Grant, in for Maleace Asamoah, Rovers began purposefully as they enjoyed much of the early possession in the Dublin 8 rain.

And the visitors were rewarded on nine minutes for what would prove the only goal of the night.

St Pat’s simply allowed Byrne far too much time and space to run in off the left flank and get the ball on to his right foot.

Though the shot took a deflection off the head of defender Sean Hoare, it had the power and pace to leave Joseph Anang flat-footed as it flew past him to the net.

Forewarned if not forearmed, four minutes later St Pat’s again allowed Byrne to come in off the wing and shoot, though this time it was straight at Anang.

The home side lifted the noise level among their support for the first time a minute after that when they might have been level.

Luke Turner and Forrester worked the opening for Ryan Edmondson who cleverly turned Roberto Lopes to shoot. Ed McGinty was off his line superbly to make a terrific point-blank save.

Kian Leavy worked McGinty again shortly after that, shooting into the Scot’s arms.

Looking a little disjointed, St Pat’s had to substitute Hoare after just 18 minutes and were then grateful for a referee assistant’s flag in ruling a Matt Healy finish from Byrne’s free kick offside.

Saints found some respite on the half-hour, Edmondson shooting wide across goal after Barry Baggley’s shot deflected to him, Rovers having failed to clear Lennon’s free kick.

But with Byrne lording it in midfield, Rovers remained in control of the game.

Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke reacts to a missed chance. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

And sloppy play in their midfield saw St Patrick’s survive a let-off on 40 minutes.

Baggley lost the ball to allow Graham Burke a run on goal, the home faithful happy to see the shot trickle wide.

Leavy’s clever feet gave St Pat’s a tinge of hope two minutes before the break, his cross finding the head of Edmondson’s whose effort was comfortable for McGinty.

St Pat’s were a tad better from the resumption, but it was Rovers who stretched them on the break four minutes in.

Ex-Saint Jake Mulraney charged away on to Victor Ozhianvuna’s punt, the home crowd mocking the attempt on goal which ballooned well off target.

Try as they might to get back into the game, St Pat’s laboured to hurt Rovers until the 68 minute when they should have been level.

Substitute Tom Grivosti surged forward to play Edmondson in one-on-one with McGinty. And though the striker’s shot beat the goalkeeper, Cory O’Sullivan got back superbly to clear.

A good save at the other end then prevented Rovers from extending their winning margin, Anang parrying away Ozhianvuna’s shot after substitute Aaron Greene threaded the ball through to the 17-year-old.

Elsewhere, Bohemians’ unbeaten start ended as they lost 2-1 to Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Zane Myers rifled Bohemians in front on eight minutes with a spectacular finish. But Sligo hit back to level through skipper Will Fitzgerald five minutes before half-time before Sean McHale scored the winner early in the second half.

Without a win in five games, Bohemians finished with 10 men as they lost midfielder Adam McDonnell to a second yellow card.

James McClean was also sent off for a second booking as Derry City drew 2-2 at Dundalk, the preseason title hopefuls now seven games without a win.

The games between Galway United and Shelbourne at Eamonn Deacy Park and at the RSC between Waterford and Drogheda United were postponed due to unplayable pitches.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond, Hoare (Grivosti, 18), Turner; Brown, Lennon, Baggley (Mata, 69), Breslin (Nugent, 79); Leavy, Forrester (McClelland, 79); Edmondson.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Sobowale, Lopes, C. O’Sullivan; Mulraney (Brennan, 72), Healy, Byrne (J O’Sullivan, 72), Grant; Burke (Greene, 72), Ozhianvuna (Razi, 81); M. Noonan (McGovern, 81).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 5,023.