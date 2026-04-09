Shamrock Rovers’ teenage midfielder Josh O’Dwyer set to move to Red Bull Salzburg

Josh O'Dwyer, second from left, with his fellow Shamrock Rovers and Ireland Under-17 team-mates Maxim Afonin, Danny Burke, Victor Ozhianvuna and Tadhg Prizeman after returning to Dublin following Ireland's 7-0 win over Slovakia that secured qualification for the Under-17 World Cup. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Irish underage international Josh O’Dwyer is set to complete a move to Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg from Shamrock Rovers in a deal that has attracted significant attention across Europe.

O’Dwyer, one of the most sought-after young Irish talents in recent years, is currently in Austria finalising the move after Salzburg won the race for his signature ahead of a number of major European clubs.

Interest in the 16-year-old has been building, with clubs across Germany, Portugal and Austria closely tracking his development before Salzburg moved decisively to secure the transfer.

The move is viewed as a strong developmental pathway for the midfielder. O’Dwyer is expected to initially join Salzburg’s B team, which competes in Austria’s Regionalliga West, widely regarded as a strong stepping stone towards senior football.

Salzburg’s academy structure has produced a number of players who have gone on to become stars across Europe, while their under-19 side are regular participants in the Uefa Youth League, offering young prospects exposure to elite European opposition.

O’Dwyer has attracted considerable interest due to his physical and technical attributes. A powerful central midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, he represents a player profile rarely produced in Ireland at such a young age.

The teenager also played a major role in Ireland’s Under-17 side securing qualification for back-to-back Fifa Under-17 World Cups in March. Despite being born in 2010, O’Dwyer has been playing up an age group with the 2009-born squad and has often looked one of the standout players on the pitch thanks to his strength, power and gifted left foot.

He produced one of his most impressive performances in Ireland’s 7-0 victory over Slovakia during the elite round, registering two assists as Ireland secured qualification for the tournament.

Rovers will not receive a significant transfer fee as O’Dwyer is not yet on a professional contract due to his age, having only recently turned 16. Instead the club will receive training compensation and retain a sell-on clause which could yield a significant return should the midfielder progress through Salzburg’s system.

O’Dwyer is expected to move to Austria in the summer to link up with Salzburg, with the club set to formally announce the deal in the coming days.