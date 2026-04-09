Liverpool announce Andy Robertson will leave club at end of the season

Andy Robertson is to bring his illustrious Liverpool career to a close at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and will follow another iconic player of the Jürgen Klopp era, Mohamed Salah, in leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

Napoli, Juventus, Atlético Madrid and Tottenham are all keen on signing the Scotland captain, who rejected a move to Atlético last summer. A return to Scotland is not thought to be in Robertson’s plans at this stage.

Robertson joined Liverpool for £8 million from Hull City in 2017 and went on to establish himself as one of the club’s greatest full backs. He has made 373 appearances for Liverpool to date and won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.

The defender, who has lost his regular starting role to Milos Kerkez this season, admitted the time is right to move on. “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool,” said Robertson. “It has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years.

“I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world. But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me.

“I’ll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I’ve not got many regrets. I’ve grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey.”

Robertson is one of the most popular figures of the modern era at Liverpool and remains a hugely influential presence in the dressingroom. – Guardian