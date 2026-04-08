Ten-man Barcelona on the brink after Julián Alvarez stunner sparks Atlético victory

Champions League: Barcelona 0 Atlético Madrid 2 (Alvarex 45, Sorloth 70)

When the final whistle went, the man in black quietly disappeared out of sight and set off running up the tunnel. For the first time since he took over at Atlético Madrid fifteen long years ago, Diego Simeone had led his team to a victory at the Camp Nou, keeping alive his dream of taking them back to a European Cup final a decade later. In 2014 and 2016 Atlético knocked out Barcelona en route to Lisbon and Milan and while there is much to be done in at the Metropolitano in six days’ time, they have put themselves in a superb position to do so again.

Sometimes, everything fells like it turns on a single moment and this was one of those times. A run from Simeone’s son, Giuliano, just before half-time was that moment. Barcelona had been on top at that point but now he was away, heading towards the area, only to be tripped by Pau Cubarsí, earning the defender a red card and Atletico a free kick from which Julián Alvarez curled in a wonderful strike. A goal down and a man down, there was no way back for Barcelona, although they gave everything, Lamine Yamal especially; instead, there was a second for Alexander Sorloth, the advantage theirs.

It is some advantage too and it hadn’t looked likely during a first half which was breathless from the start: the first shot came on eighty seconds and both sides could, and should, have scored inside five minutes, pursuing each other to each end of the pitch. Everything was done at speed, intent to go with the intensity.

Marcus Rashford had Barcelona’s first effort, saved by Juan Musso, and that was to become a familiar face-off. The English winger, tearing into Nahuel Molina, repeatedly flying into the space beyond, had four efforts inside the first half an hour – and a goal ruled out for offside. Atlético’s first had come from Alvarez and his impact too was immense, the movement sharp and subtle, often undetectable for Barcelona. On that occasion he had chased a ball up the left, cut back from the byline, beyond Gerard Martin and Cubarsíonly for his shot to be saved by Musso.

This was fun: Ademola Lookman shot wide, João Cancelo was stopped by Musso, Giuliano Simeone struck past the far post, and Rashford’s volley from Eric García’s clipped cross skidded wide. All that inside fifteen minutes, and soon after Rashford had the ball in the net. The flag though was up; Lamine Yamal, who had reached Pedri’s pass to set Rashford up was just offside. Next Rashford dived in, meeting a Dani Olmo ball with the outside of his boot, doing superbly to guide it goalwards. Again, Musso was there with a strong right hand.

Barcelona had loaded the right side where Cancelo and Rashford were running free, but it was soon Lamine Yamal’s turn. Surrounded by four players, turning out of the area and back in again, he produced an outrageous act of escapology to fire off a shot that was blocked.

The balance was tilting yet if Barcelona had begun to exercise something like control, Atlético had worked out a way out, always dangerous when they ran, keen to invade the space at the slightest invitation. Which was how they took the lead, Alvarez delivering a superb ball for Simeone, ahead of Cubarsí and dashing towards the area. The defender clipped the attacker’s thigh and although Istvan Kovacs initially pulled out a yellow card, he was called to the screen to take another look and returned with a red instead. From the free kick, twenty yards out, Alvarez curled a glorious shot into the net.

Rashford was moved inside and if that surprised given how much damage he had done from wide, and how rarely Hansi Flick has used him there, the second half started with him escaping through the middle. Running on to a superb Lamine Yamal pass, the keeper coming towards him, he hit he side-netting. He had been offside anyway, but it was a statement of intent: Barcelona were going to go for this, forcing Atlético back, despite being a man down.

A Rashford free kick from almost the same spot as Alvarez almost put them level early in the second half: again though, that recurring battle was won by Musso, with a fantastic reach to push the ball on to the bar. It was Rashford’s seventh shot. Barcelona’s task though was not an easy one and although Atlético initially found themselves under pressure they did find the patience they needed too, particularly when Antoine Griezmann, a glorious footballer, came in contact with the ball.

He it was, in fact, that started the move that led to Atlético scoring a superb worked second, although you may not find a reply that goes back that far. He did so deep inside his own area, combining with the center backs and carrying it out into the space beyond the press. There, Atlético could exercise a little more control, some calm. The ball went to Simeone who found Álex Baena, who put his foot on the ball. It was worked round to the other side where Griezmann released Matteo Ruggerri, whose cross was volleyed in by Sorloth, who had only been on the pitch nine minutes.

It was Atlético’s fifth shot; Barcelona were soon on twenty, Musso saving from Lamine Yamal. In truth though, there were few really clear opportunities, Atlético were close now and as they final whistle came, Simeone slipped away, job half done. – Guardian