Uncapped Maria Reynolds among Ireland additions for World Cup qualifiers against Poland

Shamrock Rovers' Maria Reynolds (left) has been called into the Ireland squad for next week's two fixtures against Poland. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has added three players to her squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Poland, with uncapped Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds among the additions.

Ward has called on Reynolds, her first official senior squad inclusion, Shelbourne midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Sunderland defender Jamie Finn after injuries ruled Lily Agg, Aoibhe Brennan and Jessie Stapleton out of next week’s two fixtures.

Ireland travel to Gdansk for the first leg next Tuesday (kick-off 5pm Irish time) followed by the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 18th (kick-off 3pm).

Agg’s inclusion in the squad announced last month marked her return after a lengthy absence following an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2025. During her rehabilitation for the ACL injury the 32-year-old was also diagnosed with melanoma in situ.

It was also a first senior call-up for Bohemians midfielder Brennan.

Ireland currently sit bottom of Group A2 with no points from two outings. France lead on six points after two wins, with the Netherlands second (four points) and Poland third (one).

Republic of Ireland s quad (v Poland)

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest, loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).