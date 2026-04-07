Harry Maguire takes wage cut to sign Manchester United contract extension

Manchester United's Harry Maguire who has signed a contract extension with the club until 2027, with the option for a further year. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Harry Maguire has described playing for Manchester United as “the ultimate honour” after signing a one-year contract extension, with the option of a further season. The centre-back struggled under Ruben Amorim, putting his future into doubt, but he has become integral to Michael Carrick as United battle for a Champions League place.

The 33-year-old has agreed to wage reduction, with his previous deal – which expires this summer – worth £190,000 (€217,000) a week. Maguire has been an ever-present since Carrick replaced Amorim and earned an England recall last month. He made two appearances in the friendlies, putting him in contention for the squad for this summer’s World Cup.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour,” Maguire said. “It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when he joined United from Leicester for £80m in 2019. He has made 266 appearances for the club, winning the League Cup and FA Cup. United were keen to keep hold of Maguire’s experience and leadership skills, especially after confirmation that Casemiro will depart in the summer.

Maguire was appointed captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjær within six months of moving to Old Trafford, but was stripped of the role by Erik ten Hag, who wanted to sell him, in 2023.

“Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad,” the director of football, Jason Wilcox, said.

Maguire is in Dublin with the United squad, who are taking advantage of a three-and-a-half-week gap between fixtures, caused by the international break and their early exit from domestic cup competitions. — Guardian