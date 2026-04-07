Dundalk and Galway impress as Shamrock Rovers climb on: Monday’s League of Ireland lessons

Roberto 'Pico' Lopes celebrates with Matt Healy after scoring a goal against Shelbourne that helped take Shamrock Rovers to within a point of the top of the league. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Pupil becomes the master at Oriel Park

Ciarán Kilduff had many reasons to be satisfied as his Dundalk side avenged the 4-0 trouncing they suffered the last time they met St Patrick’s Athletic.

That February embarrassment remains Dundalk’s only defeat this season. In the weeks since, they have won four and drawn two, propelling a rise to fourth in the table. Up against his former boss Stephen Kenny, who managed Kilduff as a player in 2016, the Lilywhites’ manager passed his latest and perhaps sweetest test with distinction.

To an extent, 2-0 flattered Dundalk in a game of plentiful chances for both sides. As Dundalk are proving each week, however, the League of Ireland can actually reward teams for attacking intent, though that goes against the notion that defensive football is essential for survival.

Perhaps Dundalk are deceiving us. Late on Monday, Daryl Horgan received a second yellow card for dawdling over a corner kick – a punishment rarely administered by a referee, and it was unusual that it should shown to a player on a side so lauded by purists.

Apart from that moment, the veteran Horgan is piecing together an outstanding season at the heart of Dundalk’s electric attack. Gbemi Arubi continues to grow as their frontman, and Monday saw a strong performance from another of Kenny’s proteges, his son Eoin.

Before the game, the St Pat’s boss admitted “you can never tell” who might make the leap from the dressingroom to the touchline. He was full of praise for the job Kilduff is doing, and managerial comparisons between the pair are already being made.

Understandably, Kilduff has little interest in being viewed as Kenny’s apprentice, or simply as a product of his coaching environment. In that regard, beating him can do no harm.

Galway’s comeback underlines strength in depth

Galway United's John Caulfield is proving his ability to organise a squad. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Bank holiday fixtures usually favour those with deep squads, so this round of games was always going to be particularly interesting for Galway United, whose manager, John Caulfield, had to perform an ad-hoc rebuild after losing a host of important figures in the off-season.

Evidently they have decent options now. For Galway came away from this Easter weekend with two victories, both fuelled by goals from substitutes.

Caulfield made six changes to the side that beat Derry City for Galway’s trip to Drogheda on Monday evening, with key players Jimmy Keohane and Aaron Bolger ruled out through injury. Perhaps that volume of rejigging contributed to the two early goals they conceded, both of which came from corners.

Drogs led 2-1 at half-time, and may feel disappointed that their dominance in the opening stages was not better rewarded. From there, Caulfield’s tweaks were the story. Lee Devitt and Stephen Walsh came on first, with the latter offering a foothold in the final third, which Frantz Pierrot had failed to provide in the first half.

With an hour gone, Axel Piesold and Kris Twardek arrived, and within eight minutes both had scored. Twardek is the epitome of the new, changeable Galway. Only three of the Canadian’s 10 appearances have come in the starting line-up this season, yet he tops the club’s scoring charts with five goals.

In May of 2024, Galway managed a similar comeback at Sullivan and Lambe Park, scoring twice in injury time to steal a 3-2 victory out from under Drogheda. There is rarely much to separate the sides in this fixture, and it helps to have effective replacements to call upon.

Bohemians struggling for goals

Bohemians' Adam McDonnell reflects on a barren attacking display by his team against Waterford. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

A draw at home to bottom-of-the-league Waterford on Monday meant Bohemians stayed in second place, unable to capitalise on Dundalk’s defeat of league leaders St Pat’s.

Optimists may remind you that Bohs are the only unbeaten side left in the League of Ireland. It has been an excellent start to the season for Alan Reynolds’s charges, whose defensive record is unrivalled; led by new additions Patrick Hickey and Sam Todd, they have conceded just four goals.

The issue is at the other end of the pitch, where a cloud in the shape of the perennially absent Douglas James-Taylor hangs over a fluid but blunt attacking unit. No blame should be attached to Colm Whelan, who scored his fifth of the campaign on Monday and fits so well among the assortment of nice footballers in the half-spaces at Dalymount.

But on days when a winning goal is badly needed (take the last four games, all of which Bohemians have drawn), the prospect of a healthy James-Taylor is tantalising. A more traditional nine than Whelan, the Englishman can easily be imagined getting on to the end of crosses clipped hopefully into the box, as very many were on Monday.

The away side, for their part, can take a lot of heart from their Easter weekend, earning two points from games against Bohs and Shamrock Rovers. It is not enough to lift them from the foot of the table, but there are encouraging signs for Jon Daly, with some newfound resilience perhaps aided by the arrival of the experienced Kevin Long.

Quest for control backfires on Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers’ Michael Noonan celebrates with Victor Ozhianvuna after he scored his sides second goal against Shelbourne. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

After a wild and bruising 3-2 defeat to Dundalk on Friday night, Joey O’Brien seemed keen to regain some control for Shelbourne’s trip to Shamrock Rovers.

Sadly for him, a less wild but still bruising 3-2 defeat followed. Harry Wood was the closest thing to a recognised striker in O’Brien’s starting line-up, which focused on flooding the midfield and avoiding the open, transitional spaces that had proved so detrimental at Tolka Park three days previously.

It was a combination of the more creative players in that midfield area – Will Jarvis, Wood and eventually Ali Coote – that broke the deadlock. At that point, Shels looked good value for a result.

Games are only controllable, however, when you avoid making individual errors, and O’Brien will rue the manner in which his side gave up three goals in Tallaght. Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Wessel Speel can hold their hands up for two of them, while the entire Shels defence can share blame for leaving Pico Lopes unmarked at a set-piece for the third.

It is the same old story for Shamrock Rovers. By rarely looking close to their best, they almost seem to fly under the radar, but the champions are now quietly unbeaten in seven and back to within a point of the league leaders.

Elsewhere, pressure continues to mount on Tiernan Lynch after Derry City played out a drab 0-0 with Sligo Rovers. The Candystripes are winless in six games and sit in seventh place.