Shamrock Rovers come from behind to beat Shelbourne in stirring derby in Tallaght

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 3 Shelbourne 2

Graham Burke scored a milestone 100th goal for Shamrock Rovers as the champions came from behind to beat Shelbourne in a stirring Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium.

Teenager Michael Noonan also found the net while Roberto Lopes was central to leading his side to victory, and now unbeaten in seven games, rowing in with a goal and an assist of sorts.

The Hoops captain displaying remarkable stamina having played for Cape Verde against Chile in New Zealand just eight days ago followed by another 90 minutes in Friday’s draw in Waterford.

Just a point behind second-placed Bohemians, Stephen Bradley now takes his side to Richmond Park to face leaders St Patrick’s Athletic, ahead of Bohemians on goal difference, on Friday.

Shelbourne won on their most recent visit to Dublin 24 in October and led 2-0 at Tolka Park last month before Rovers salvaged a draw.

But these are worrying times for Joey O’Brien’s injury-hit side, back-to-back defeats seeing them slip to sixth place in the table.

In the early evening sunshine, Rovers mined the first sight of goal here. His cleverly footwork prising the opening, Noonan’s dribble came to nothing as his shot struck defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

Despite what head coach Joey O’Brien described at their worst display of the season to date in losing to Dundalk on Friday night, Shelbourne have travelled well this year, winning their previous three games on the road.

And they came to play here enjoying good possession early on.

Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan scores his side's second goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A foul by Lopes on Harry Wood brought the visitors’ first opportunity, Kerr McInroy rifling his shot straight into the defensive wall from Wood’s lay-off.

But it was Rovers who had the first shot on target on 22 minutes, Jack Byrne’s drive comfortably saved by Wessel Speel after Noonan and Malease Asamoah worked the opening.

A mistake at the other end finally sparked the game to life on 32 minutes.

Cory O’Sullivan’s pass to Matt Healy hadn’t enough on it, allowing Jarvis to nip in and break down the right. His pullback set up Wood whose drive Ed McGinty did well to parry. Ali Coote was in the right place to sweep home the rebound.

Their tails up, Shelbourne troubled Rovers again when Coote cut in on the left to blast a shot over the crossbar when he might have hit the target.

Rovers needed a response and they got it emphatically, scoring twice inside two minutes to troop off ahead at the interval.

McInroy received the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Burke which brought the 43rd-minute equaliser.

Byrne’s dinked free-kick found the run of the criminally unmarked Lopes, ghosting in at the back upright, to shoot home off a post for his third goal of the season.

A hopeful long ball from Lopes then turned the game on its head in the first minute of added time at the end of the half.

Ibsen Rossi, whose unfortunate own goal gave Dundalk victory on Friday night, miscontrolled the ball to gift it to Noonan. The 17-year-old raced through to flick the ball past Speel for a composed finish.

Dominating from the resumption, a mazy run from Jake Murlaney brought a fine save from Speel.

But the good work was promptly undone as the Dutch goalkeeper flapped at Byrne’s resultant corner to gift Burke a simple tap-in for his century of goals in a Rovers shirt.

Jack Henry-Francis ensured a grandstand finish when pulling a goal back for Shelbourne on 78 minutes, drilling low past McGinty from the edge of the area, but Rovers had done enough to take the three points.

Early goals from Tyreke Wilson and Shane Tracey maintained Dundalk’s fine start to the season as they avenged their only defeat of campaign to date when beating leaders St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 at Oriel Park to consolidate fourth place. The only negative being the sending off of captain Daryl Horgan for a second yellow card offence.

Bohemians had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with bottom side Waterford at Dalymount Park to stay second.

Elsewhere, Galway United impressed when coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Drogheda United while Derry City’s poor season continued with a scoreless draw at Sligo Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale, Lopes, C. O’Sullivan; Mulraney (Matthews, 72), Ozhianvuna (Razi, 80), Healy, Byrne (J. O’Sullivan, 57), Osamoah (Grant, 57); Burke (Greene, 80), M. Noonan.

Shelbourne: Speel; Gannon (Roche, 76), Ibsen Rossi, Ledwidge; Henry-Franics, McInroy (Kelly, 76), Lunney, Norris (Freitas, 64); Jarvis (Martin, 64), Wood, Coote (Lundgren, h-t).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 5,808.