Irish player tracker: Andrew Moran and Jaden Umeh sparkle for club sides at weekend

Stephy Mavididi of Leicester City attempts to dispossess Andrew Moran of Preston North End during the Championship match at King Power Stadium on Good Friday. Photograph Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Andrew Moran, Adam Idah, Tom Cannon and the exciting emergence of youngsters such as Jaden Umeh and Owen Elding ensured that, even in the shadow of Ireland’s heartbreak in Prague, the weekend still offered a reminder that the future of Irish football remains bright.

With Ireland now facing the reality of watching another World Cup from afar, the performances of several Irish players across England and Europe at least provided a glimpse of what the next generation could bring in the years ahead.

While this column often begins with Troy Parrott or Evan Ferguson – the two forwards who have set the standard for Irish players abroad in recent years – it feels like the right moment to shine a light on another talent who could yet prove just as influential.

Moran has long been regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players to emerge from Ireland’s underage system in recent times. An Irish youth coach once described him as “the best number 10 Ireland has ever produced”, praise that reflects the remarkable technical ability Moran possesses.

His season has taken an unusual route. Moran spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Los Angeles FC before completing a permanent move to Preston North End in January. The move raised a few eyebrows, with some feeling a continental league might better suit his technical style.

Instead, Moran opted for the Championship and, like many players in that division, needed time to settle. Encouraging signs came before the international break when he produced an excellent performance and assist against Stoke City.

On Friday, he made his biggest contribution yet. After losing possession in the build-up to Leicester’s opener, Moran responded brilliantly, smashing a superb equaliser off the crossbar for his first Preston goal – a reminder of the quality Ireland could soon benefit from.

Moran was not the only young Irish talent to make a significant impression over the weekend. Owen Elding continued his excellent start to life at Hibernian, needing just 13 seconds to find the net against Kilmarnock. Straight from kick-off, Elding did what he does best – timing his run in behind the defence before finishing confidently with his weaker right foot.

It was another reminder of the quality the 20-year-old possesses. Elding, the League of Ireland’s Young Player of the Year last season, has already shown he is more than capable of making the step up to Scottish football. In many ways, the pathway from the League of Ireland to Scotland feels like a natural one for young Irish players – a step up in level without being so great that it risks players being thrown in too deep.

Elding looks every bit a player with a bright future for club and country. There have already been suggestions that England have explored the possibility of bringing him into their underage set-up, but given the time he has spent in Ireland and the commitment he has shown to securing his Irish citizenship, his international future appears firmly aligned with the Boys in Green.

Hibernian's Felix Passlack celebrates scoring, to make it 2-0, with Owen Elding during a premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock at Easter Road Stadium, on Saturday, in Edinburgh. Photograph: Getty Images

Perhaps most encouraging of all is his work rate. Elding’s energy and relentless pressing off the ball were just as impressive as his goal – the kind of qualities that hint at a very promising career ahead.

It was also an encouraging weekend for Ireland’s attacking options after the scrutiny placed on the forward line during the recent international break. Several of Ireland’s strikers returned to the scoresheet, providing a timely boost to their confidence.

Idah and Cannon both featured in a dramatic Championship encounter between Swansea City and Sheffield United that ended 3-3. Cannon came off the bench to put Sheffield United 3-1 ahead with a clinical finish, his first goal for the club since January.

Idah responded in impressive fashion. Introduced shortly afterwards, the Swansea striker scored once and provided an assist within 12 minutes to help rescue a draw, earning the man-of-the-match award in the process.

Johnny Kenny also found the net over the weekend, converting from the penalty spot in Bolton Wanderers’ 1-2 victory over Plymouth. After missing a big chance during Ireland’s recent friendly with North Macedonia, it was a welcome moment for the young striker.

Perhaps the moments that generated the most excitement over the weekend came through two of Ireland’s brightest young prospects, Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia.

Umeh produced a moment that quickly travelled across Irish football social media when he scored a remarkable free-kick for Benfica in the under-19 Lisbon derby against Sporting. Striking the ball from close to 50 yards, he drove it into the top corner with stunning precision. It was another glimpse of the extraordinary talent the 18-year-old possesses.

Having already made his Ireland under-21 debut during the recent international window, Umeh continues to underline why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young Irish players in Europe and appears only a matter of time away from Benfica’s senior squad.

Melia also enjoyed a memorable moment on Saturday. The former St Patrick’s Athletic forward made his debut for Tottenham Hotspur’s under-21 side against West Ham and needed just three minutes to score after coming off the bench. For a player returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, it was a very encouraging start.

Player and goal of the week: Jaden Umeh

WHAT A GOAL🤯



Look at what Jaden Umeh has just done to put Benfica U19s 2-1 up in the Lisbon derby. Lost for words on this lad at this stage. pic.twitter.com/AGJvg6nOD9 — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) April 4, 2026

Sometimes a single moment is enough to eclipse every other performance of the weekend. That was certainly the case with Jaden Umeh. The Benfica youngster produced a stunning free-kick in the under-19 Lisbon derby, striking the ball from close to 50 yards and driving it into the top corner – a goal of extraordinary quality that immediately went viral across Irish football circles.

It was a moment worthy of any stage and, if underage goals were eligible, one that would surely enter the conversation for the Puskás Award.

Stat of the Week: Owen Elding (Hibernian) – Top five fastest goals in Scottish Premiership history

⚡ Owen Elding scores after just 13 SECONDS

📉 Killie remain in the relegation play-off spot



Hibernian are now just three points behind Motherwell in the race for Europe, after a dominant win over Kilmarnock ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4iR1k6QCSN — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 4, 2026

Owen Elding’s strike after just 13 seconds on Saturday places him among the five fastest goals ever scored in Scottish Premiership history and has already helped establish the young Irish forward as a fan favourite at Easter Road, with the goal marking his third in just five starts for the club. A player with a very bright future ahead.