Southampton stun Premier League leaders Arsenal to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Southampton's Shea Charles scores his side's winning goal during the FA cup quarter-final against Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

FA Cup quarter-final: Southampton 2 [Stewart 35; Charles 85] Arsenal 1 [Gyokeres 68]

Super sub Shea Charles fired Southampton to Wembley as Tonda Eckert’s Championship side stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal in a famous FA Cup quarter-final victory.

Mikel Arteta’s injury-disrupted Gunners arrived at St Mary’s as overwhelming favourites a fortnight on from their galling Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

However, their treble tilt ended on the south coast after Charles secured a late 2-1 victory as Southampton bounced back from Viktor Gyokeres cancelling out Ross Stewart’s first half opener.

A semi-final at Wembley awaits later this month for the Championship playoff hopefuls, who are dreaming of replicating Lawrie McMenemy’s second-tier Saints winning the FA Cup in 1976.

It was just a fifth defeat of the campaign for Arsenal, who sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League but have plenty of soul searching to do after costly back-to-back cup losses.

Chelsea 7 [Hato 2; Joao Pedro 25; Lawrence-Gabriel 42og; Adarabioyo 57; Santos 69; Estevao 82; Garnacho 90+2] Port Vale 0

Chelsea ended another difficult week in their turbulent season on a high by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals with a 7-0 win over Port Vale that eased the pressure on Liam Rosenior.

The head coach sent out a near full-strength XI against the League One strugglers with the notable exception of Enzo Fernandez, suspended internally over his flirtations with Real Madrid but present at Stamford Bridge to see his team book their place at Wembley.

After back to back Premier League defeats and a Champions League humbling by Paris St Germain, this was further humiliation avoided and with room to spare.

Jorrel Hato, Joao Pedro scored in the first half while Port Vale’s Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel scored an own goal. Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos and Estevao added three more in the second before Alejandro Garnacho converted a stoppage-time penalty, ensuring a path to silverware remained open amid all the lingering doubts about the club’s present direction.