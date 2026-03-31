Oisín Gallagher’s late winner keeps Ireland Under-21’s slim qualification hopes alive

Republic of Ireland players celebrate Oisín Gallagher’s late winner during the Under-21 European qualifier against Kazakhstan at Turkistan Arena. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

European Under-21 qualifier: Kazakhstan 0 Republic of Ireland 1 [Gallagher 89]

Ireland left it late but scrambled the win they needed to keep their slim Euro 2027 qualification hopes alive heading into the business end of this campaign after Oisín Gallagher – on his first Under-21 start – powered home an 89th-minute header to make the 6,600km trip to Kazakhstan, across five time zones, worth it in the end.

The victory moves Ireland within five points of second-placed Slovakia with three games to go, and they face the Slovaks away in a pivotal clash in their next game in late September.

But Jim Crawford’s side still have no margin for error and will have to win that clash, before looking for a repeat victory over Kazakhstan in Dublin four days later before hosting group favourites England in their final game in early October.

What a header by Oisin Gallagher on his Ireland U21s debut!👊 pic.twitter.com/rVo7YN7gle — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) March 31, 2026

Crawford had targeted six points in this two-game window but last Thursday’s deflating 1-1 home draw with Moldova scuppered that plan and the young Boys in Green knew nothing but a win over bottom-of-the-table Kazakhstan would do.

This scrappy game never ignited and Ireland were staring another disappointing result in the face until Gallagher climbed high to bury a deep Sam Curtis cross low into the net at the death.

Ireland’s Jaden Umeh in action against Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Baybek. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Kazakhstan were always happy to sit in and play on the counter, forcing Ireland to take the initiative and find the key to unlock a stubborn home side. But for all their possession, Ireland lacked pace to their play and were too predictable in their approach for long spells.

Jaden Umeh carried a threat down the left side of Ireland’s attack and the Benfica youngster attempted an audacious first-half scissors kick at the back post but his connection wasn’t clean and the effort went wide. Umeh then had a ball punched off his head by goalkeeper Miras Rikhard when attempting to latch on to David Okagbue’s ball back into the area, off an Irish corner.

Kazakhstan threatened before the break when Tamerlan Agimanov forced a good save from Noah Jauny when he drilled a low ball across the face of goal, but the hosts rarely looked like scoring throughout.

Ireland finished strongly and substitutes Seán Patton and Trent Kone-Doherty made positive impacts.

Kone-Doherty, the former Liverpool player now with Norwegian side Molde, duly set the wheels in motion for the winner. He fizzed a ball out to the right and after Curtis skipped past a lunging tackle on the touchline, he sent a high cross into the box that Gallagher arrived late to meet to keep qualification hopes alive for a little longer.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland’s Under-17s have qualified for a second successive World Cup after a 7-0 away win over Slovakia.

Cork City’s Cillian Murphy scored a first-half hat-trick to send Mark Connors’s side on their way to November’s finals in Qatar.

Ryan Sheridan added another before half-time before Ireland powered on after the break with further goals from Josh Harpur, a Joey Wuna penalty and one from Desmond Armstrong.

The game doubled up as a qualifier for this summer’s European Championships in Estonia, but Ireland have missed out on that tournament as Croatia secured top spot at Ireland’s expense, following a 1-1 draw in Poland.

Last year, under former manager Colin O’Brien, Ireland’s Under-17s reached the Last 16 of the World Cup, losing 3-1 to Switzerland after an impressive group phase run.

KAZAKHSTAN: Rikhard; Amir, Zhumabekov, Turganov, Karimov; Baibek (Omatay 62), Nurymbet, Mukhametkhanov (Baidavletov 62); Popov (Valgushev 68), Bagdat (Toktybay 62), Agimanov (Trufanov 77)

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Jauny; Curtis, McCarthy, Okagbue, McManus (Murphy 82); Akachukwu (Lipsiuc 82), Gallagher, Mullins; Ochoa-Moloney (Moorhouse 66), Lonergan (Patton 66), Umeh (Kone-Doherty 75).

Referee: K Koppel (Estonia)