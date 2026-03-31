Ireland player ratings v North Macedonia: Dara O’Shea and Finn Azaz stand out in stalemate

Caoimhín Kelleher

Only had one save of note after a deflected free-kick from Bardha, a quiet and comfortable night. Rating: 6

Séamus Coleman

Showed his leadership by urging his team to raise the tempo in the first half. An accomplished performance if it is to be his last one in an Irish shirt in Dublin. Rating: 7

John Egan

Not a lot to do defensively, had a half-chance with a header in the first half from a set-piece. Rating: 6

Nathan Collins

Looked solid and dominated the opposition forwards, another performance without a blemish after a bad run earlier in the World Cup campaign. Rating: 7

Dara O’Shea

Played some excellent long balls over the top and was solid in defence, holding off Ristovski late on after a great Sebastián Herera cross. Rating: 8

Liam Scales

Could have got sent off late on in a non-friendly game for a dangerous high boot on Egzon Bejtulai, didn’t have much impact going forward. Rating: 5

Jayson Molumby

Typically enterprising performance, looks more confident in the middle in an Irish shirt these days. Rating: 7

Ireland's Jason Knight and North Macedonia's Enis Bardhi. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jason Knight

Solid but unspectacular performance, one great through ball for Parrott in the first half, one great recovery late on to save the day defensively. Rating: 7

Finn Azaz

Showed why he should have been in central areas more often in Prague, created several chances for Parrott and others, effective in the hole behind the attackers. Rating: 8

Chiedozie Ogbene

Got a lot of out-ball and did mostly well with carrying it with his usual pace and power, although failed to produce much end product. Rating: 6

Troy Parrott

A lively performance considering the circumstances, showing why he is Ireland’s main man, but by his standards he will be disappointed not to score having had several chances. Rating: 7

Substitutions

Limited impact off the bench, the best moment was Adam Idah’s superb backheel to Johnny Kenny, who should have scored. Bosun Lawal showed potential with some nice touches in midfield. Rating: 6

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

Ireland’s shape was good again with the back five and they mostly dominated the game, albeit against opposition going through the motions. Rating: 6