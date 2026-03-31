‘He’s a good player, why should he retire?’ Heimir Hallgrímsson hopes evergreen Séamus Coleman stays on

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson greets Séamus Coleman as he is replaced during the friendly international against North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson hopes that Séamus Coleman will commit to keep playing until after Euro 2028.

Coleman will be 39 when Ireland co-host their first ever major tournament at the Aviva Stadium in June 2028.

“Ask him,” said Hallgrímsson as rumours swirled around the Aviva on Tuesday night of Coleman’s imminent retirement when he appeared for the anthems before the North Macedonia friendly with his three children, Lily, Ellie and Blake.

“It’s his decision what he’s going to do. But we hope, and we told him we hope he will stay on and play with us next season. Hopefully for the Euros played in Ireland, that would be fantastic for him if he would be playing at that time.”

If Coleman does decide to retire, would you like to have him as an Ireland coach?

“I’d like to have him as a player,” said Hallgrímsson.

The Everton club captain has made just three appearances in the Premier League this season, the last being 10 minutes against Manchester United on November 24th, before a recurring hamstring injury meant he came into the World Cup playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic in Prague last Thursday without any match fitness.

Remarkably, he played 96 minutes in Prague and another 61 minutes in the 0-0 draw with North Macedonia.

“We had a good talk and we want him to go as long as he can,” Hallgrimsson told RTÉ. “Our desire is to keep him. It will be connected to what he does at his club. He is good to help the young players, helping them to grow. He is a good player. Why should he retire?”

Coleman is in the last year of his contract at Everton but club manager David Moyes indicated that there is a role for him at the club as a coach.

John O’Shea, the Ireland assistant coach, indicated late on Tuesday night that he intends to stay on as Hallgrímsson’s number two for the upcoming Euros campaign.

“Yeah, hopefully,” said O’Shea. “This is a conversation to have now over the next couple of days, but hopefully it can get sorted.”