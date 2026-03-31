Czech Republic dash Danish hopes as they win another penalty shoot-out to make World Cup

Czech Republic players celebrate after booking their spot at the World Cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Denmark in Prague. Photograph: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Czech Republic 2 [Sulc 3; Krejci 100] Denmark X [Andersen 72; Hogh 111] [aet; Czech Republic win 3-1 on penalties]

The Czech ‌Republic won a second penalty shoot-out in five days to clinch a spot at this year’s ‌World Cup by beating Denmark ​after an absorbing encounter in which they led in normal time and extra-​time in Prague.

The Czechs were pegged back ⁠to 1-1 at the end ‌of ‌90 ​minutes and 2-2 after the extra period before winning ⁠the ​shoot-out to reach their ​first World Cup since 2006 ‌to delight the home ​fans.

The hosts – who beat Ireland ⁠in a shoot-out ⁠in ​the playoff semi-finals last week – stunned Denmark when Pavel Sulc found the top corner with a first-time strike after three minutes.

The visitors levelled in ‌the 72nd ⁠through a Joachim Andersen header before Czech captain Ladislav Krejci ‌and Denmark’s Kasper Hogh scored in extra -time to send the ​match to penalties.

Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 [Tabakovic 79] Italy 1 [Kean 15] [aet; Bosnia-Herzegovina win 4-1 on pens]

Italy’s ‌World Cup exile continues after they fell ‌to a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat by Bosnia ​and Herzegovina in their playoff final on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw.

Four-time champions ​Italy had lost out at the playoff ⁠stage to miss the last two ‌World ‌Cups, ​and their last qualification in 2014 coincided with ⁠Bosnia’s only ​previous appearance.

Italy got ​off to the perfect start, with ‌Moise Kean putting ​them ahead in the 15th minute, ⁠but had Alessandro ⁠Bastoni ​sent off four minutes before the break to raise the hopes of the home side.

Bosnia levelled 11 minutes from time through Haris Tabakovic and ‌both Pio ⁠Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed their penalties while the hosts ‌made no mistake from the spot to ​repeat their semi-final shoot-out ​win over Wales.

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring the winning goal during the World Cup playoff against Poland in Solna. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

Sweden 3 [Elanga 19; Lagerbielke 44; Gyokeres 88] Poland 2 [Zalewski 33; Swiderski 55 ]

Sweden ‌booked their ticket as Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from time to ​decide a frantic encounter.

Anthony ⁠Elanga’s opener for Sweden was ‌cancelled ‌out ​by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute ⁠strike ​restored the hosts’ ​advantage and ensured they entered ‌the break ahead.

Despite ​Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors ⁠level again shortly ⁠after ​the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to sidefoot home the winner.

The result earned Sweden spot in Group ‌F for the ⁠2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, ‌marking their first appearance at the ​tournament since 2018.

Kosovo 0 Turkey 1 [Akturkoglu 53]

Turkey ended a 24-year ‌wait to qualify for the World Cup, sealing a return to football’s ​biggest stage for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute against Kosovo in Pristina, turning the ball ​in from close range after Orkun Kokcu’s shot, following a driving ⁠run from Kenan Yildiz down the left.

Turkey, ranked 25th ‌in ‌the ​world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and ⁠arrived under pressure ​to deliver, with coach Vincenzo ​Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced ‌internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and ​playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat ⁠brought an end ⁠to a ​remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining Fifa and Uefa.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, taking risks in search of an ‌equaliser and creating ⁠several chances, but were unable to beat Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as the visitors held on.

Turkey ‌will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States in Group ​D of the World Cup.



