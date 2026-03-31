Czech Republic dash Danish hopes as they win another penalty shoot-out to make World Cup

Czech Republic 2 [Sulc 3; Krejci 100] Denmark X [Andersen 72; Hogh 111] [aet; Czech Republic win 3-1 on penalties]
The Czech Republic won a second penalty shoot-out in five days to clinch a spot at this year’s World Cup by beating Denmark after an absorbing encounter in which they led in normal time and extra-time in Prague.
The Czechs were pegged back to 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and 2-2 after the extra period before winning the shoot-out to reach their first World Cup since 2006 to delight the home fans.
The hosts – who beat Ireland in a shoot-out in the playoff semi-finals last week – stunned Denmark when Pavel Sulc found the top corner with a first-time strike after three minutes.
The visitors levelled in the 72nd through a Joachim Andersen header before Czech captain Ladislav Krejci and Denmark’s Kasper Hogh scored in extra -time to send the match to penalties.
READ MORE
Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 [Tabakovic 79] Italy 1 [Kean 15] [aet; Bosnia-Herzegovina win 4-1 on pens]
Italy’s World Cup exile continues after they fell to a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their playoff final on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw.
Four-time champions Italy had lost out at the playoff stage to miss the last two World Cups, and their last qualification in 2014 coincided with Bosnia’s only previous appearance.
Italy got off to the perfect start, with Moise Kean putting them ahead in the 15th minute, but had Alessandro Bastoni sent off four minutes before the break to raise the hopes of the home side.
Bosnia levelled 11 minutes from time through Haris Tabakovic and both Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed their penalties while the hosts made no mistake from the spot to repeat their semi-final shoot-out win over Wales.
Sweden 3 [Elanga 19; Lagerbielke 44; Gyokeres 88] Poland 2 [Zalewski 33; Swiderski 55 ]
Sweden booked their ticket as Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from time to decide a frantic encounter.
Anthony Elanga’s opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts’ advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.
Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to sidefoot home the winner.
The result earned Sweden spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2018.
Kosovo 0 Turkey 1 [Akturkoglu 53]
Turkey ended a 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup, sealing a return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002.
Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute against Kosovo in Pristina, turning the ball in from close range after Orkun Kokcu’s shot, following a driving run from Kenan Yildiz down the left.
Turkey, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.
For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining Fifa and Uefa.
The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, taking risks in search of an equaliser and creating several chances, but were unable to beat Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as the visitors held on.
Turkey will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States in Group D of the World Cup.