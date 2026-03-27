Peak audience of 1.6m tunes in for Ireland World Cup playoff defeat to Czech Republic

Troy Parrott celebrates Ireland's second goal during Thursday's World Cup playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The number of viewers who tuned in to watch the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff semi-final defeat to the Czech Republic on Thursday night peaked at 1.6 million.

Figures from Tam Ireland/Nielsen show an average audience of 1.37 million watched Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side lose out 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw which went to extra time.

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The defeat ended Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Thursday’s game, shown live on RTÉ2, drew 78 per cent of the total television audience at the time and became the most-watched programme on Irish television so far this year.

The 1.6-million audience peak occurred at 10.34pm as Jan Kliment slotted home the Czechs’ fourth penalty to earn their place in Tuesday’s playoff final against Denmark.

Coverage was also streamed live on the RTÉ Player, attracting 1.06 million streams, the highest number for any single event ever shown on the player.