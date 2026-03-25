The playmakers: Finn Azaz and Pavel Sulc hold the keys to unlock defences in Prague clash

Finn Azaz scored his first goal for Ireland in last year's World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

If Finn Azaz finishes in the deep-lying midfield role he adopted for the second-half against Hungary last November, he can expect to come into contact with Pavel Sulc at the Fortuna Arena on Thursday night.

Azaz did a good impression of German maestro Toni Kroos on that fateful Sunday afternoon in Budapest, dropping to the base of midfield where he lasered balls into the Hungarian box, including a delicate assist for Troy Parrott’s second goal.

Throughout this World Cup qualification campaign, the 25-year-old has shown his mettle while maintaining a creative streak off the left of Ireland’s front three. However, the return of Sammie Szmodics to the squad could see Azaz remain as the number six instead of the injured Josh Cullen.

Wherever he lines out, Azaz has become a key figure in how Ireland transition into attack under Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Also 25, Sulc recently recovered from a muscle injury to continue his superb season for Lyon in France’s Ligue 1. Reports in England have linked him with potential moves to Leeds United and Everton.

“I try to channel Wayne Rooney’s energy, that’s my inspiration,” he said before Viktoria Plzen lost 2-1 to Manchester United in 2024.

This week, he offered an update on his progression when he said: “I would say that I’ve had probably the best year of my career so far.”

The career trajectories of Sulc and Azaz are similar. The Czech attacker has 15 goals and 10 assists for Lyon this season since his €7.5 million (rising to €10 million) sale by Plzen last summer. Azaz has 10 goals and seven assists this season for Southampton, who are currently sixth in the Championship table and pushing for promotion.

Both players appear to be heading in the same direction: the Premier League.

Pavel Sulc's stock has increased over the course of an impressive season with Lyon. Photograph: Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images

Sulc is a slick number 10 who likes to roam onto the left and right flanks with four goals and two assists in his 18 caps for the Czech Republic. Azaz scored his first international goal against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium last year.

The Czech Republic’s star players were decked out in formal outfits on Monday night for their annual awards ceremony, with Sulc donning a loud burgundy suit, gold-rimmed sunglasses and electric-shock hair as he picked up the Footballer of the Year prize.

“With this team, it has the strength, we will get to America,” he said before paying tribute to new Czech manager Miroslav Koubek, who previously coached him at Plzen.

“We know each other well,” he added. “I did a lot of work under Miroslav. He helped me in my career, I am glad that he is here – it can also help me in my position here in the national team.

“We consulted on certain things together in Plzen, that is how he is with the players. He talks a lot with them, how he imagines it in the matches or how we imagine it. Then he does it according to his feeling. But he wants to know what the players think about his intentions.”

Sulc will try to expose Ireland by running in behind the wing backs, whether he is on or off the ball. Azaz is more strategic, preferring to see the pitch in front of him before picking a pass.

Both of them can score any type of goal. Sulc tends to ghost late into the box to finish on his right foot or head home at the back post. Azaz is no different, as his deft touch and sharp finish against Norwich City recently proved.