Ireland’s record without Josh Cullen shows how key the midfielder is

Bosun Lawal could be in line to make his senior Ireland debut at some stage of Thursday's World Cup playoff semi-final against Czech Republic in Prague. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nathan Collins makes a valid point about the Republic of Ireland going into Thursday night’s World Cup playoff against Czech Republic without injured midfield linchpin Josh Cullen.

“We’ve played games without him before,” said Collins of the Burnley captain. “We are prepared. We’ve a lot of good midfielders who can step in there. I have a lot of faith and belief in the squad that they can do a job.”

Despite Collins’s positivity, Ireland will miss Cullen’s presence. Since 2022, whenever Cullen has been absent from the Irish midfield, performances have tended to lack that extra spark of energy.

Robbie Brady’s injury-time penalty secured a 3-2 win over Armenia in Dublin four years ago when Cullen was suspended. Both Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight were replaced that evening by Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane in an abysmal collective display.

Fast forward to September, 2024, and Heimir Hallgrímsson’s opening games as Ireland manager. The Icelander asked his assistant coach, John O’Shea, to pick the team as he was unfamiliar with the group of players.

Cullen was injured, so Molumby and Will Smallbone took up positions in a midfield that was overrun by England and Greece. Both matches took place at the Aviva Stadium and both finished 2-0 to the visitors.

Cullen was suspended again for another meeting with Armenia in Dublin last October as Jack Taylor eventually replaced Smallbone, while Molumby played out a contest that needed Evan Ferguson’s second-half goal to keep the campaign on track.

Molumby, Knight and Taylor can expect to be involved on Thursday at the Fortuna Arena, although Hallgrímsson and O’Shea have said uncapped midfielders Bosun Lawal and Harvey Vale could make their debuts.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea has indicated he would like to sign a new deal to remain in the role. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Considering Lawal has not featured for Stoke City since February 11th due to his third hamstring strain of the season and Vale, the former England under-19 skipper, only got Fifa clearance to change country this month, neither player is expected to start in Prague.

Lawal, however, is a wild card that Hallgrímsson could use to combat the physicality of West Ham’s Tomáš Souček.

“If he was injured, he wouldn’t be here,” said O’Shea of Lawal after training in Abbotstown. “We’ll take care of him like we take care of all the players.

“The boss has always stressed to the group that whatever squad arrives in, you are prepared to play all the minutes or you are prepared to play none. You are here to help the team, you are here to help everybody have a successful camp and that will remain the same.

“I know Bosun from working with him in the 21s a little bit. The quality he has is fantastic and hopefully he can help the team as well.”

All of Taylor’s 10 caps have come on Hallgrímsson’s watch and the Ipswich Town man started the 2-0 defeat of Portugal alongside Cullen when Knight was injured and Molumby was suspended.

“Listen, it comes down to the characteristics of the players we pick for the midfield area,” O’Shea continued. “Your ideal scenario is you are trying to get them to replicate certain things. Whatever players we do select, they will know what is required from repetition at training.

“Josh had grown into that role massively. Hopefully the boys can use that as motivation, a nice pick-up for Josh, to go win games.”

Derby County forward Sammie Szmodics may be handed an impact role from the bench against Czech Republic. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cullen is recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery so, like Ferguson and Mikey Johnston, he could miss the World Cup if Ireland qualify.

The front three is established as Finn Azaz off the left, Troy Parrott through the middle and Chiedozie Ogbene off the right, although Sammie Szmodics was considered important enough for Hallgrímsson to recently spend time with the 30-year-old at Derby County.

“You’d have to say it’s very important in any team, be it international or club, that you know you have a striker, an in-form player that can be so clinical and have an instinct that’s so sharp at the minute,” said O’Shea of Parrott. “You have to have awareness of the people that are going to supply him as well.”

Not much change is expected across the back five from the 3-2 win over Hungary last November, with the suspended Liam Scales to be replaced at left wing-back by Robbie Brady or Ryan Manning.

Collins gave the Ireland coaches a scare last month when he sustained a knock at Brentford training that forced him on to the bench for three matches. But he completed the last four games, including extra-time against West Ham in the FA Cup.

“We were delighted,” said O’Shea in an upbeat tone. “Keith [Andrews] gave him a bit of a rest. It was all planned.”

Regardless of what happens in Prague on Thursday, the FAI board considered the World Cup campaign successful enough to give Hallgrímsson a two-year contract extension last week. O’Shea has yet to sign a new deal. He suggested Hallgrímsson’s contract situation should have been sorted out sooner: “I was probably expecting it to happen a little sooner, in a sense, for the boss. It’s good news.”

Asked about his own contact situation, he added: “Hopefully [coming to an agreement] will be straightforward, but it’s full focus on the week and the massive games ahead.”