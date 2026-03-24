Referee Glenn Nyberg, who sent off Ronaldo in Dublin, to officiate Ireland against Czech Republic

Glenn Nyberg has been appointed as referee for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Nyberg is best known to Irish fans as the referee who sent off Ronaldo in Ireland’s 2-0 win over Portugal in November, although the Video Assistant Referee that night Pol van Boekel will be working instead at Northern Ireland’s game against Italy.

Ronaldo elbowed Dara O’Shea off the ball as they jostled in the box with Nyberg initially giving a yellow card, before Van Boekel called him over to the pitchside screen. The Swedish official changed his decision to a red card.

In mind games before the home match against Portugal, Hallgrimsson had said he hoped the referee would not “play along” with the antics of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after red card. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ronaldo spoke to Hallgrimsson as he made his way off the pitch. Asked afterwards what he had said, Hallgrimsson revealed: “He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee.

“It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me – unless I got into his head.”

The assistant referees for the match in Prague will also be from Sweden – Mahbog Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist, while the fourth official will be Turk Halil Umut Meler. Video assistant referee will be Belgian Bram Van Driessche.

The 37-year-old Nyberg has several European matches under his belt and has not been without controversy after then-Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel expressed anger at Nyberg’s for a “kid’s mistake” in a Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

David Raya played a goal kick short to Gabriel and the Arsenal defender picked the ball up with his hands before attempting to restart play even though the ball was live. Bayern protested but nothing was given.

Meanwhile, Czech media has reported that experienced West Ham midfielder Tomáš Souček will likely start on the bench against Ireland on Thursday.

According to sources at inFotbal.cz, the trio of Pavel Šulc (25), Lukáš Provod (29) and Vladimír Darida (34) will start in midfield.