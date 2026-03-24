Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of this season after nine years at the club.

Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday evening that Salah “expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them”.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, winning the Premier League golden boot four times. He has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as a Community Shield.

“With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield,” the club added. – Guardian

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