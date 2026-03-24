Miroslav Koubek (74) joins Duff, Keane and Nedved as a debutant in Czech Republic v Ireland

Damien Duff (back row, second from left), Mark Kinsella (front row, second from left) and Robbie Keane (not pictured) all made their Ireland debuts in a 2-1 defeat away to Czech Republic in March, 1998. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

In 1959, the organisers of the first European Championships faced an early difficulty when they attracted 17 entrants. It was a mathematically challenging number for what was then a straight knockout competition.

A preliminary round was quickly introduced in which only Ireland and Czechoslovakia would compete. In April of that year Ireland prevailed 2-0 at Dalymount Park but the following month Czechoslovakia won the return 4-0 to complete the numerically satisfying last 16.

Less happily, Ireland ended their inaugural Euros campaign having failed to even make the first round. Decades later Ireland gained revenge in a tournament deliberately designed to have an odd number of entrants. In May 1986, Ireland and Czechoslovakia competed alongside the hosts in the Iceland Triangular Tournament. Ireland beat the Czechs 1-0 in front of a crowd of just 1,000 in Reykjavik to win their first ever trophy and jump-start the Jack Charlton era.

An equally low-profile encounter would bequest an even longer lasting legacy. In March, 1998, Ireland lost 2-1 to the Czech Republic in a friendly so insignificant neither country televised it. That evening in Olomouc, Ireland handed debuts to six players including Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and Mark Kinsella, who would go on to win a combined 294 caps.

The most impressive debut occurred in 1967 when Turlough O’Connor scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Czechoslovakia to secure Ireland’s only ever victory in Prague. Less memorable was an Irish debut in February 2000 involving a Butler serving up something well short of silver service.

Winning his first cap, defender Paul Butler was tasked with marking Jan Koller, the 203cm (6ft 8in) striker in a Czech Republic side that arrived at Lansdowne Road second in the Fifa world rankings. Koller scored twice in the first half and the visitors went on to win 3-2. As for Butler, he was substituted at half-time and never played for Ireland again.

The most famous person in the current Czech setup is neither a player or coach, but an administrator. Pavel Nedved, winner of the 2003 Ballon d’Or, is the general manager of the Czech FA. Nedved’s interactions with Irish World Cup hopes date back to his international debut as a 21-year-old at Lansdown Road. The Czechs won 3-1 in a match that was also Ireland’s farewell friendly before USA 94.

Czech Republic manager Miroslav Koubek is set for his first match in international football management against Ireland in Thursday's World Cup qualifier semi-final in Prague. Photograph: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

The Czech Republic debutant in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier semi-final against Ireland will be considerably older than all the others mentioned. Miroslav Koubek is set to take charge of a senior international side for the first time at the age of 74. Should Koubek guide the Czechs to the World Cup, he will become the oldest manager in World Cup finals history.

The most successful Czech import into the League of Ireland remains Ajax goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš, whose season-long loan at St Patrick’s Athletic ended with him winning the 2021 FAI Cup. Making the reverse journey is Kerry native Diarmuid O’Carroll, who is on the coaching staff at Sparta Prague.

The most recent meeting of Ireland and the Czech Republic was a dour 1-1 draw in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in 2012. As hosts of the under-17 European Championship finals in 2019, Ireland drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic in a group-stage match at the RSC in Waterford. The Czech Republic finished second in the group to eliminate Ireland, only to be thrashed 6-1 by France in the quarter-finals at Tallaght Stadium.

Matěj Kovář and Patrik Schick both played for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at the Aviva Stadium in the 2024 Europa League final, which denied them an unbeaten treble-winning season.

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Although the Czech Republic enjoy a strong record in the Euros, qualifying eight times, their record in the World Cup is surprisingly poor. They have only qualified for the World Cup once, in 2006, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Encouragingly, they have a remarkable ability to find novel ways to exit major competitions. Competing in their first tournament as a separate nation, the Czech Republic came within 20 minutes of winning Euro 96 after taking the lead through a Patrik Berger goal. Germany recovered to win 2-1 with an Oliver Bierhoff double that included international football’s first golden goal.

At Euro 2004, the Czech Republic lost their semi-final against Greece to the only silver goal scored in an international. Most unfortunate of all were the Czechoslovakia side that reached the 1920 Olympics final in Antwerp, but still managed not to secure even a silver medal. Trailing hosts Belgium 2-0, Czechoslovakia walked off after half an hour in protest at the officiating of 65-year-old English referee John Lewis and became the only country ever to be disqualified from the Olympic football competition.

The Czech Republic have won all three of their home meetings against Ireland. Should the Boys in Green fail to improve this record on Thursday night, the ‘Czech mate’ headlines will once again write themselves.