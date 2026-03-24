Soccer

Jurgen Klopp rubbishes Real Madrid speculation but says his career is not finished as a coach

Former Liverpool manager said the Spanish side have not contacted him about the manager job

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Tue Mar 24 2026 - 11:371 MIN READ

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described speculation that he will take over at Real Madrid this summer as “nonsense”.

The German stood down after nearly nine years in charge at Anfield following the end of the 2023-24 season and has since fulfilled a role as head of global football with Red Bull.

He has not ruled out a return to football management in the future, although he has been linked with a comeback to Anfield amid his successor Arne Slot’s struggles in his second season in the hot-seat.

Klopp, who won the Champions League and Premier League at Liverpool, has also been mentioned as a candidate for the Real job to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the campaign.

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But Klopp told reporters at the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation in Munich: “If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now.

“But that’s all nonsense. They haven’t called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven’t called him either.

“Right now I’m not thinking about that, luckily there’s no reason to.

“For my age, I’m quite advanced in life, but as a coach I’m not completely finished. I haven’t reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there’s nothing planned.”

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